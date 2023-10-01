The United States' effort to end a three-decade drought in Europe met a nearly impenetrable wall on Day 1 as the Europeans took an historic lead, and while the Americans fought back on Day 2 and actually won the afternoon session, they still trail 10.5 to 5.5 entering the final 12 matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. No team has ever come back from a five-point deficit entering singles, and while it's not impossible, it is nevertheless unlikely that the U.S. will get the job done.

While the Americans have hoisted plenty of international trophies on their home soil, they have failed to win a Ryder Cup hosted in Europe since 1993. In order to do so while facing such a deficit, the U.S. will need to obtain 8.5 points in singles through a combination of wins and ties -- and that's just to get a 14-14 split and retain the trophy via technicality. Europe, meanwhile, only need four points to clinch victory.

Follow live 2023 Ryder Cup results, scores and standings as Sunday singles continue in Rome.

There was a radical shift in the American roster this year given the play of certain golfers this season creating unexpected automatic qualifiers on the team. Ultimately, the United States appeared to enter deeper from top to bottom, but Europe brought the three hottest players into the event: Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy. The Americans will need to topple those European giants head-to-head if they wish to somehow end their drought and walk away with the Ryder Cup on Sunday.

No matter how it shakes out, though, this Ryder Cup should continue to be exciting over the final day. Ryder Cup crowds are notoriously rowdy, and this group in Rome has been no different through two days.

Here's a look at the complete Ryder Cup schedule of events along with viewing information so you can watch all the action Sunday. Need a refresher? Our 2023 Ryder Cup format, rules and scoring breakdown has everything you need to know so you can follow along with this truly special sporting event.

All times Eastern

2023 Ryder Cup TV schedule

Day 3 -- Sunday, Oct. 1

Session 5 (singles): 5:35 a.m. [Tee times]

Live TV coverage: 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on NBC

Live stream online: 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on fubo (Try for free) and RyderCup.com