The FedEx Cup Fall continues to heat up as the PGA Tour travels to TPC Summerlin for the 2023 Shriners Children's Open. Heading to the desert of Las Vegas for the 40th straight year, the PGA Tour will see the strongest field of the fall step foot on the par 71 with defending champion Tom Kim leading the way.

Grabbing his second career victory over Patrick Cantlay in last year's tournament, Kim ascended to superstardom and returns one year later still in search of trophy No. 3. He will be joined by a number of his peers who qualified for the 2023 Tour Championship, including Si Woo Kim -- fresh off a gold medal at the Asian Games -- alongside fellow South Korean Sungjae Im, Adam Schenk, Emiliano Grillo and Nick Taylor. Ludvig Aberg's busy stretch continues as well as he makes his way from a playoff loss in Jackson, Mississippi, to Las Vegas, Nevada, for his fifth event in the last six weeks.

Despite all these names, it is another headlining the tournament. LPGA star Lexi Thompson will make her PGA Tour debut after accepting a sponsor's exemption. The 11-time winner on the LPGA will become the seventh woman to make an appearance on the PGA Tour and looks to become the first since Babe Zaharias in 1945 to make the cut. Fresh off a 3-1-0 performance at the 2023 Solheim Cup and back-to-back top 10s, Thompson is riding a wave of momentum and will be sure to have a wave of support at her back.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 2-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 2-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 3-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 3-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio