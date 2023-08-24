The final payday of the season will arrive in players' bank accounts soon following the 2023 Tour Championship, which concludes this Sunday. Competing for the FedEx Cup bonus pool of $75 million, the remaining field of 30 players at East Lake Golf Club will look to make one final splash before sailing into the offseason.
Every player who finished inside the top 150 of the FedEx Cup standings will receive some portion of this bonus, but nearly $60 million of it is still up for grabs in Atlanta. A player's career earnings will not technically grow because of his performance in the postseason finale, but that doesn't mean the money is not astronomical.
For the second straight year, $18 million will be awarded to the FedEx Cup winner with every player inside the top 10 by the end of the week cashing seven figures. All 30 players will enjoy the luxury of claiming at least $500,000, even if their play results in a last-place finish.
Scottie Scheffler is the only man to surpass $18 million in earnings this season, and he is on the cusp of a $40 million year if he is to win his first FedEx Cup crown. Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Rory Mcilroy, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa and Patrick Cantlay all enter East Lake with at least $10 million already under their belts.
Below is a look at the payouts for each golfer from the field of 30 at the 2023 Tour Championship.
2023 Tour Championship prize money, purse
Bonus pool: $75 million
1st — $18,000,000
2nd — $6,500,000
3rd — $5,000,000
4th — $4,000,000
5th — $3,000,000
6th — $2,500,000
7th — $2,000,000
8th — $1,500,00
9th — $1,250,000
10th — $1,000,000
11th — $950,000
12th — $900,000
13th — $850,000
14th — $800,000
15th — $760,000
16th — $720,000
17th — $700,000
18th — $680,000
19th — $660,000
20th — $640,000
21st — $620,000
22nd — $600,000
23rd — $580,000
24th — $565,000
25th — $550,000
26th — $540,000
27th — $530,000
28th — $520,000
29th — $510,000
30th — $500,000