They came out onto the PGA Tour at the same time and shared their first Ryder Cup experiences together. Now, Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa will head into the weekend at the 2023 Tour Championship sharing the lead. Sitting at 16 under, the two young guns have separated themselves ever so slightly from the rest of the field as the action heats up in Atlanta.

Hovland and Morikawa will begin their weekends at 3 p.m. ET with eyes on keeping the foot on the gas over the final 36 holes. Morikawa, fresh off breaking Tiger Woods' 36-hole scoring record at East Lake Golf Club, aims to become the first player from 1 under to win the staggered start version of the FedEx Cup final, while Hovland hopes to become the fifth man to pull off the BMW Championship, Tour Championship double.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will have a say in his this weekend goes and will begin from the penultimate pack alongside Keegan Bradley at 2:49 p.m. They follow a couple of killers in Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm at 2:38 p.m. Then there's three-time FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy and U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark at 2:27 p.m.

Early afternoon action will be headlined by U.S. Ryder Cup teammates as automatic qualifiers Max Homa and Patrick Cantlay get started at 1:54 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood and Rickie Fowler, both likely to be in Rome for their respective sides, will start at 12:54 p.m.

2023 Tour Championship tee times, Round 3 pairings

All times Eastern