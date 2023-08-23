A season that began last September with more than 150 hopeful PGA Tour members wraps this week at the 2023 Tour Championship with the game's 30 best players still eligible to win the FedEx Cup Playoffs and the $18 million share that comes with finishing atop Sunday's leaderboard. Those golfers ascend upon East Lake Golf Club for the postseason finale, and it's a field filled with stars, up-and-comers and veterans all looking for one last shot at glory.

That star-studded field is led by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Capturing 14 top-five finishes across 23 starts this season -- including wins at the WM Phoenix Open and The Players Championship -- Scheffler enters the Tour Championship for the second straight year in pole position at 10 under.

While he may have come up short at the BMW Championship, Scheffler's name will be atop the leaderboard at 10 under once play begins Thursday. Immediately below him sitting two shots back will be Viktor Hovland (-8), the man who upended Scheffler at Olympia Fields thanks to a record-setting 61 that included a back-nine 28. Coming into his own in 2023, Hovland has captured a pair of big-boy tournaments with wins at the BMW Championship and the Memorial Tournament and looks keen on tracking down the Texan.

Three-time FedEx Cup champion and defending FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy is firmly in the picture beginning the week at 7 under. Finding a new gear since the PGA Championship, the four-time major champion has collected nine straight top 10s to position himself to grab his second straight and record fourth FedEx Cup crown.

Regular-season FedEx Cup frontrunner Jon Rahm begins at 6 under with a chance to win title No. 5 of the season and his first FedEx Cup with multiple-time winners Max Homa, Lucas Glover and Wyndham Clark all lurking nearby.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much of the Tour Championship as possible this week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage all four days of the tournament.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2023 Tour Championship TV schedule

Round 1 -- Thursday, Aug. 23

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 -- Friday, Aug. 24

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday, Aug. 25

Round starts: 12:30 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS

Live streaming: 3-7 p.m. on Paramount+

Live simulcast: 3-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

PGA Tour Live: 12:30-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Radio: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday, Aug. 26

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 12-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 1:30-6 p.m. on CBS

Live streaming: 1:30-6 p.m. on Paramount+

Live simulcast: 1:30-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio