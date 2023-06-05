With a win in the PGA Championship and a runner-up finish in the Masters, Brooks Koepka has once again established himself as one of the frontrunners in the major championship picture. Now, he'll turn his attention to the 2023 U.S. Open and a sixth major victory at Los Angeles Country Club. Play will begin on Thursday, June 15 and feature a loaded 2023 U.S. Open field. Koepka is one of four players listed at 10-1 or better in the 2023 U.S. Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the two-time U.S. Open winner at 10-1 along with Rory McIlroy. Scottie Scheffler is the 17-2 favorite among the 2023 U.S. Open contenders, while 2021 U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm is 9-1.

Top 2023 U.S. Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2023: Cameron Smith, a six-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 15. He won the 2022 Open Championship, but he has not finished in the top five at either of the major championships this season. Smith was outside the top 30 at the Masters in April, shooting 4-over-par.

He finished ninth at the PGA Championship in the second major of the year, but was never in contention for the title. Smith has struggled at the U.S. Open in recent years, failing to place inside the top 35 since his debut in 2015. He has missed the cut in each of the last two U.S. Open tournaments, so the model does not see any value in backing Smith at short golf odds in this year's edition. See which golfers to fade here.

Another surprise: Viktor Hovland, a 25-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Hovland is coming off a t-2nd finish at the 2023 PGA Championship and the 25-year-old Norwegian has now been top 10 in the last three major championships that he's played.

Hovland is already known as one of the best ball-strikers in the world and has been an elite tee-to-green player since coming out of Oklahoma State. However, he's made strides around the greens, becoming nearly a tour average player in both categories this season. He gained nearly 1.5 shots against the field in those two categories at the PGA Championship and if he can do the same at Los Angeles Country Club, he should be in the mix. See who else to pick here.

2023 U.S. Open odds, field

Scottie Scheffler 17-2

Jon Rahm 9-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Cameron Smith 18-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Max Homa 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Tony Finau 22-1

Jordan Spieth 25-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 25-1

Dustin Johnson 28-1

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Sam Burns 35-1

Shane Lowry 35-1

Cameron Young 35-1

Sungjae Im 35-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Sahith Theegala 55-1

Tyrrell Hatton 55-1

Corey Conners 55-1

Aaron Wise 60-1

Daniel Berger 60-1

Tommy Fleetwood 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 65-1

Keegan Bradley 65-1

Davis Riley 65-1

Marc Leishman 65-1

Billy Horschel 70-1

Russell Henley 75-1

Abraham Ancer 75-1

Justin Rose 75-1

Tom Hoge 80-1

Seamus Power 80-1

Mito Pereira 80-1

Patrick Reed 85-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 100-1

Robert MacIntyre 100-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Denny McCarthy 100-1

Harold Varner 100-1

Jason Kokrak 100-1

Adam Scott 100-1

Rickie Fowler 110-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Mackenzie Hughes 125-1

Si-Woo Kim 125-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Luke List 125-1

Sergio Garcia 125-1

JJ Spaun 125-1

Sebastian Munoz 125-1

Patrick Rodgers 150-1

Matthew NeSmith 150-1

Cameron Tringale 150-1

Harris English 150-1

Kevin Kisner 150-1

Trey Mullinax 150-1

K.H. Lee 150-1

JT Poston 150-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Adam Hadwin 175-1

Nick Hardy 175-1

Joel Dahmen 200-1

Eddie Pepperell 200-1