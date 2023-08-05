It all comes down to this. The 2023 Wyndham Championship once again serves as the regular-season finale on the PGA Tour, but this year with an extra wrinkle. With the cutoff for the FedEx Cup Playoffs trimmed from 125 to 70 players, the stakes have been raised at Sedgefield Country Club with many big name jostling for postseason positioning.

Few are bigger than 15-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas, who is on the outside looking in with just 72 holes of regular-season golf remaining. Making his PGA Tour debut at the 2009 Wyndham Championship, Thomas will need to harness the good memories of his 16-year-old self when he opened with a 65. Thomas enters the week 79th in the FedEx Cup standings, narrowly ahead of Adam Scott in 81st and slightly behind Shane Lowry in 76th.

Each of the three major champions will hope to make a splash inside the top 70 where Austin Eckroat serves as the bubble boy. The Oklahoma State product enters the week as the last man in but will need to continue making headway if he is to punch his first-ever postseason ticket.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio