Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., hosts the final event of the 2022-23 PGA Tour regular season. The 2023 Wyndham Championship begins Thursday at the Ross Course and it's the last opportunity to boost one's ranking to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Justin Thomas is one of those in need of a good showing at the Wyndham Championship 2023 as he's No. 79 in the rankings, with only the top 70 qualifying for the postseason. Thomas made his PGA Tour debut as a 16-year-old at this event in 2009 but hasn't competed at Sedgefield since 2016.

The two-time major champion is a 28-1 longshot in the latest 2023 Wyndham Championship odds. Sungjae Im is the 16-1 favorite, with Hideki Matsuyama following at 18-1. Si Woo Kim is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 18 in the world, and he's listed at 25-1. Before locking in your 2023 Wyndham Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2023 Wyndham Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Wyndham Championship 2023: Im, a two-time PGA Tour winner and the top favorite at 16-1, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. Im is the No. 27 player in the Official World Golf Ranking entering the week and he's 36th in the FedEx Cup standings, so he's looking to pick up some extra points this week to start making progress towards the top 30 and the Tour Championship at East Lake in three weeks.

However, he's coming off a missed cut last week at the 3M Open and hasn't finished better than T-20 in his last nine starts, missing the cut a total of four times during that span. Im was a runner-up at the Wyndham last year but the FedEx Cup field shrinking from 125 to 70 means he'll face a much tougher field this time around, which is another reason why the model is fading the 25-year-old South Korean.

Another surprise: Keith Mitchell, a 40-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. After missing back-to-back cuts for the first time in over a year, Mitchell rebounded in a major way in his last start. He notched a fifth-place finish at the 3M Open, marking his fifth top 10 this season. Mitchell makes the most of lesser fields as four of those five top 10s have come at events that aren't majors or have elevated fields.

The Wyndham Championship classifies as just that, and Sedgefield is a Bermuda grass course that emphasizes the first shot. Few do that better than Mitchell, who ranks second on the PGA Tour in total driving (53) and fifth in strokes gained: off-the-tee (0.827). He also knows his way around the course, having shot par or better in eight of his last nine rounds at Sedgefield. Mitchell is an excellent value pick this week and could make the most of your 2023 Wyndham Championship bets. See who else to pick here.

2023 Wyndham Championship odds, field

Sungjae Im 16-1

Hideki Matsuyama 18-1

Sam Burns 20-1

Adam Scott 22-1

Shane Lowry 22-1

Russell Henley 22-1

Si Woo Kim 25-1

Ludvig Aberg 28-1

Justin Thomas 28-1

Stephan Jaeger 35-1

Denny McCarthy 35-1

J.T. Poston 35-1

Cam Davis 40-1

Byeong Hun An 40-1

Keith Mitchell 40-1

Chris Kirk 45-1

Aaron Rai 45-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Thomas Detry 50-1

Beau Hossler 50-1

Harris English 50-1

Taylor Moore 50-1

Webb Simpson 50-1

Adam Hadwin 55-1

Patrick Rodgers 55-1

J.J. Spaun 55-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 60-1

Akshay Bhatia 60-1

Billy Horschel 60-1

Alex Smalley 60-1

Eric Cole 60-1

Matt Kuchar 65-1

Taylor Pendrith 65-1

Justin Suh 70-1

Mark Hubbard 70-1

Vincent Norrman 70-1

Adam Schenk 75-1

Nicholas Lindheim 75-1

Adam Svensson 75-1

Brandon Wu 75-1

Ben Griffin 80-1

Nick Hardy 80-1

Garrick Higgo 80-1

Alex Noren 80-1

Mackenzie Hughes 90-1

Doug Ghim 90-1

Austin Eckroat 90-1

Ryan Palmer 90-1

Nate Lashley 90-1

Brendon Todd 90-1

Andrew Putnam 90-1

Lucas Glover 90-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 90-1

K.H. Lee 100-1

Chez Reavie 100-1

Kevin Yu 100-1

Sam Stevens 100-1

Kevin Streelman 100-1

Matt Wallace 110-1

Davis Riley 110-1

David Lipsky 110-1

S.H. Kim 110-1

Sam Bennett 110-1

Sam Ryder 110-1

MJ Daffue 110-1

Davis Thompson 130-1

Harry Hall 130-1

Ben Martin 130-1

Chad Ramey 130-1

Dylan Wu 130-1

Andrew Novak 130-1

Peter Kuest 130-1

Cameron Champ 130-1

Stewart Cink 130-1

Callum Tarren 130-1

Matt NeSmith 130-1