The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational is set to get underway on Thursday, March 7, and several players will enter this week's event at Bay Hill confident they can secure the victory. Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2022 and he's racked up six career victories on the PGA Tour. Scheffler is the No. 1 ranked player in the world and he's finished T-10 or better in six of his last seven starts on tour.

Meanwhile, Justin Thomas, a 15-time PGA Tour champion, can add to his impressive resume with a victory at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Thomas has finished T-12 or better in three of his first four starts this season, proving he has what it takes to get back in the winner's circle. The latest 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds list Scheffler as the 6-1 favorite, while Thomas is going off as a 22-1 longshot. Before locking in your 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,700 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included Hideki Matsuyama in its best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.

The model also predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024 field is set, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024: Rory McIlroy, a 24-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, struggles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. McIlroy won this event in 2018 after firing a 64 in the final round and he secured a T-2 finish at Bay Hill in 2023. However, he has struggled out of the gate in 2024, failing to crack the top-15 in his first three starts on the PGA Tour this season.

McIlroy remains one of the best drivers on tour, but he's been inconsistent with every other aspect of his game this season. The 34-year-old enters this week's event ranked 173rd in strokes gained: approach to green (-0.868), 127th in putting average (1.791) and 147th in putts per round (30.00). He also ranks 151st in scoring average (70.43), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard at Bay Hill this week.

Another surprise: Jordan Spieth, a 20-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Spieth has been red-hot early this season, finishing T-6 or better in two of his first four starts. He's been able to secure those positive results thanks to his impeccable iron play and consistent putting stroke. The 30-year-old enters this week's event ranked second in greens in regulation percentage (77.31%), third in putting average (1.671) and 11th in strokes gained: putting (0.934). His ability to drain putts after putting himself in an advantageous position has helped Spieth rank third in birdie average (5.50) and fifth in scoring average (67.58). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make Spieth a strong play for your 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational bets. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks

The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 10 golf majors, including last year's Masters and Open Championship.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds, field

See the full Arnold Palmer Invitational picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +600

Rory McIlroy +850

Viktor Hovland +1200

Xander Schauffele +1400

Patrick Cantlay +1600

Ludvig Åberg +2000

Jordan Spieth +2000

Collin Morikawa +2000

Sam Burns +2200

Justin Thomas +2200

Max Homa +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2800

Cameron Young +3300

Will Zalatoris +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Jason Day +4500

Adam Scott +5000

Hideki Matsuyama +5500

Sungjae Im +5500

Tom Kim +5500

Wyndham Clark +5500

Sahith Theegala +6000

Russell Henley +6500

J.T. Poston +7000

Eric Cole +7500

Corey Conners +7500

Chris Kirk +7500

Si Woo Kim +7500

Keegan Bradley +8000

Nicolai Højgaard +8000

Harris English +8000

Kurt Kitayama +8000

Byeong Hun An +8000

Stephan Jaeger +9000

Adam Hadwin +9000

Jake Knapp +9000

Shane Lowry +10000

Justin Rose +10000

Matthieu Pavon +11000

Tom Hoge +11000

Luke List +11000

Adam Svensson +12000

Denny McCarthy +12000

Emiliano Grillo +12000

Brendon Todd +12000

Rickie Fowler +12000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000

Andrew Putnam +12000

Patrick Rodgers +12000

Cam Davis +15000

Sepp Straka +15000

Lucas Glover +17000

Nick Taylor +17000

Brian Harman +20000

Mark Hubbard +25000

Adam Schenk +25000