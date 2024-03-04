The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational is set to get underway on Thursday, March 7, and several players will enter this week's event at Bay Hill confident they can secure the victory. Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2022 and he's racked up six career victories on the PGA Tour. Scheffler is the No. 1 ranked player in the world and he's finished T-10 or better in six of his last seven starts on tour.
Meanwhile, Justin Thomas, a 15-time PGA Tour champion, can add to his impressive resume with a victory at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Thomas has finished T-12 or better in three of his first four starts this season, proving he has what it takes to get back in the winner's circle. The latest 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds list Scheffler as the 6-1 favorite, while Thomas is going off as a 22-1 longshot. Before locking in your 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,700 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model included Hideki Matsuyama in its best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.
The model also predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.
In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Now that the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024 field is set, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
Top 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024: Rory McIlroy, a 24-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, struggles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. McIlroy won this event in 2018 after firing a 64 in the final round and he secured a T-2 finish at Bay Hill in 2023. However, he has struggled out of the gate in 2024, failing to crack the top-15 in his first three starts on the PGA Tour this season.
McIlroy remains one of the best drivers on tour, but he's been inconsistent with every other aspect of his game this season. The 34-year-old enters this week's event ranked 173rd in strokes gained: approach to green (-0.868), 127th in putting average (1.791) and 147th in putts per round (30.00). He also ranks 151st in scoring average (70.43), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard at Bay Hill this week.
Another surprise: Jordan Spieth, a 20-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Spieth has been red-hot early this season, finishing T-6 or better in two of his first four starts. He's been able to secure those positive results thanks to his impeccable iron play and consistent putting stroke. The 30-year-old enters this week's event ranked second in greens in regulation percentage (77.31%), third in putting average (1.671) and 11th in strokes gained: putting (0.934). His ability to drain putts after putting himself in an advantageous position has helped Spieth rank third in birdie average (5.50) and fifth in scoring average (67.58). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make Spieth a strong play for your 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational bets. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks
The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 10 golf majors, including last year's Masters and Open Championship.
2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds, field
See the full Arnold Palmer Invitational picks, best bets, and predictions here.
Scottie Scheffler +600
Rory McIlroy +850
Viktor Hovland +1200
Xander Schauffele +1400
Patrick Cantlay +1600
Ludvig Åberg +2000
Jordan Spieth +2000
Collin Morikawa +2000
Sam Burns +2200
Justin Thomas +2200
Max Homa +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2800
Cameron Young +3300
Will Zalatoris +3500
Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
Jason Day +4500
Adam Scott +5000
Hideki Matsuyama +5500
Sungjae Im +5500
Tom Kim +5500
Wyndham Clark +5500
Sahith Theegala +6000
Russell Henley +6500
J.T. Poston +7000
Eric Cole +7500
Corey Conners +7500
Chris Kirk +7500
Si Woo Kim +7500
Keegan Bradley +8000
Nicolai Højgaard +8000
Harris English +8000
Kurt Kitayama +8000
Byeong Hun An +8000
Stephan Jaeger +9000
Adam Hadwin +9000
Jake Knapp +9000
Shane Lowry +10000
Justin Rose +10000
Matthieu Pavon +11000
Tom Hoge +11000
Luke List +11000
Adam Svensson +12000
Denny McCarthy +12000
Emiliano Grillo +12000
Brendon Todd +12000
Rickie Fowler +12000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000
Andrew Putnam +12000
Patrick Rodgers +12000
Cam Davis +15000
Sepp Straka +15000
Lucas Glover +17000
Nick Taylor +17000
Brian Harman +20000
Mark Hubbard +25000
Adam Schenk +25000