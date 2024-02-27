The Florida Swing of the 2024 PGA Tour season kicks off this week when a full field tees off in the 2024 Cognizant Classic beginning on Thursday at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The Sunshine State will host PGA Tour events in each of the next four weeks: the Cognizant Classic, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship and Valspar Championship. The Congizant Classic 2024 has attracted eight of the top 30 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, led by No. 2 Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy is the overwhelming favorite in the 2024 Cognizant Classic odds at +700. Cameron Young (+2200), Russell Henley (+2500), Eric Cole (+2500), Matt Fitzpatrick (+2800), Tom Kim (+2800) and Byeong Hun An (+2800) round out the top seven choices in the Cognizant Classic field. Before locking in any 2024 Cognizant Classic picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been on fire with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 32-18-1 and returning 10.70 units over that span. That's a $1,070 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.

Top 2024 Cognizant Classic expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Rory McIlroy, even though he is the overwhelming favorite at +700. The four-time major winner has a good history at PGA National. He won in 2012, holding off Tiger Woods in the process, and was the runner-up in 2014.

But McIlroy has played just two PGA Tour events this season without much success. He finished 66th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in early February before a 24th-place finish at the Genesis Invitational two weeks ago."He is too short a number to back given his recent play," Nejad told SportsLine.

However, Nejad is high on the chances of Keith Mitchell, who's going off as a +3500 longshot. The 32-year-old has only one career PGA Tour win, the 2019 Cognizant Classic (then known as the Honda Classic), in 167 events played. He is coming off a 19th-place finish at the Mexico Open last week.

Mitchell always has had a reputation as an excellent ball striker, and his stats so far this season reflect that. He ranks seventh on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: off the tee (0.748) and 18th in strokes gained: total (1.086). "He won this tournament in 2019, was ninth in 2022, and has a game that is really coming around, particularly in the ball-striking department," Nejad said. See whom else to back at SportsLine.

2024 Cognizant Classic odds, field

Rory McIlroy +700

Cameron Young +2200

Russell Henley +2500

Eric Cole +2500

Tom Kim +2800

Byeong Hun An +2800

Matt Fitzpatrick +2800

Min Woo Lee +3000

J.T. Poston +3000

Daniel Berger +3500

Corey Conners +3500

Stephan Jaeger +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Keith Mitchell +3500

Chris Kirk +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Sepp Straka +4000

Adam Svensson +4000

Beau Hossler +4500

Rasmus Hojgaard +4500

Luke List +4500

Tom Hoge +5000

Matthieu Pavon +5000

Denny McCarthy +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500

Alex Noren +5500

Justin Rose +5500

Thorbjorn Olesen +6000

Jake Knapp +6000

Doug Ghim +6000

Erik Van Rooyen +6500

Brendon Todd +7000

Rickie Fowler +7000

Davis Thompson +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7500

Thomas Detry +8000

Brandon Wu +8000

Adam Schenk +8000

Maverick McNealy +8000

Mark Hubbard +8000

Lucas Glover +8000

Ryo Hisatsune +9000

Ben Griffin +9000

Ryan Fox +9000

Matt Wallace +9000

Taylor Pendrith +10000

Austin Eckroat +10000

Robert MacIntyre +10000

Vincent Norrman +11000

Chan Kim +11000

Carson Young +11000

C.T. Pan +11000

Taylor Montgomery +11000

Billy Horschel +11000

Andrew Novak +11000

Lee Hodges +11000

Kevin Yu +11000

Greyson Sigg +11000

Gary Woodland +11000

Chesson Hadley +13000

Sami Valimaki +13000

Sam Stevens +13000

S.H. Kim +13000

Ben Silverman +13000

Alex Smalley +13000

Michael Kim +13000

Justin Lower +13000

Chris Gotterup +15000

Tyler Duncan +15000

Cameron Champ +15000

Nate Lashley +15000

Max Greyserman +15000

Matt Kuchar +15000

K.H. Lee +15000

Justin Suh +15000

Dylan Wu +15000

Sam Ryder +18000

Alejandro Tosti +18000

Nico Echavarria +18000

Alexander Bjork +18000

Jacob Bridgeman +18000

Victor Perez +20000

Chandler Phillips +20000

Carl Yuan +20000

Parker Coody +20000

Bud Cauley +20000

Ryan Palmer +20000

Nick Hardy +20000

Nick Dunlap +20000

Matt NeSmith +20000

Joseph Bramlett +20000

Camilo Villegas +25000

Scott Stallings +25000

Ben Martin +25000

Ben Kohles +25000

Robby Shelton +25000

Patton Kizzire +25000

Nicholas Lindheim +25000

Jorge Campillo +25000

Joel Dahmen +25000

Joe Highsmith +25000

Jhonattan Vegas +25000

Garrick Higgo +25000

Chad Ramey +30000

Callum Tarren +30000

Aaron Baddeley +30000

Matti Schmid +30000

Lanto Griffin +30000

Kevin Streelman +30000

Jimmy Stanger +30000

Harry Hall +30000

Davis Riley +30000

Zach Johnson +35000

Zac Blair +35000

Troy Merritt +35000

Fred Biondi +35000

Francesco Molinari +35000

David Lipsky +40000

Ryan Moore +40000

Mac Meissner +40000

Rico Hoey +40000

Adrien Dumont De Chassart +40000

Pierceson Coody +40000

Peter Malnati +40000

Paul Barjon +40000

Patrick Fishburn +40000

Padraig Harrington +40000

Martin Laird +40000

Hayden Buckley +40000

Norman Xiong +50000

Ben Taylor +80000

Chase Johnson +100000

Tyson Alexander +100000

Michael Gligic +100000

Chris Crawford +150000

David Skinns +150000

Brandt Snedeker +200000

Jeff Overton +200000

J.B. Holmes +200000

Tyler Collet +250000

Braden Shattuck +250000

Ryan Brehm +250000

Kevin Kisner +250000

Robert Garrigus +500000