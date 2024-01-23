Everything gets moved up a day at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open with an unorthodox schedule that begins Wednesday and ends Saturday. That means a quick turnaround for those traveling from Palm Springs to the cliffs of La Jolla outside San Diego, California.

Leading the charge is a Torrey Pines native, Xander Schauffele. The world No. 5 is the highest-ranked player in this field and joined by a number of his U.S. Ryder Cup teammates in Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Collin Morikawa, all of whom have their own ties to the Golden State.

California has been kind to each of them throughout their careers, but it is Homa who has the greatest love affair with his home state. A four-time winner in California, Homa aims to go back-to-back at Torrey Pines just as he did in Napa last season. The 33-year-old fended off a crowded leaderboard in 2023 and arrives riding nine straight top-15 finishes worldwide.

World No. 13 and last year's runner-up, Keegan Bradley, will tee it up at Torrey Pines once again and hopes to bounce back from a playoff defeat in his last start at the Sony Open. He is among many players with fond memories of the par 72, with Jason Day, Justin Rose and Tony Finau all experiencing long-term success at this venue.

European players Sepp Straka and Ludvig Åberg make their first starts of the year in the continental United States, with big names like Min Woo Lee, Sungjae Im and Sahith Theegala rounding out the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Wednesday

Round starts: 11:50 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Thursday

Round starts: 11:50 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:50 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Friday

Round starts: 12 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12 - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 3-5 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 5-8 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 3-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Saturday

Round starts: 12 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 2-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 4-8 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 4-8 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 3-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio