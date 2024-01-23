Jason Day has racked up 13 career victories on the PGA Tour, which includes finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2015 and 2018. Day will be part of a star-studded 2024 Farmers Insurance Open field, which will feature 10 of the top 30 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking. Day recorded one win and eight top-10 finishes last season, which includes a T-7 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023. The Farmers Insurance Open 2024 is set to get underway from Torrey Pines Golf Course on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Day is listed as a 25-1 longshot according to the latest 2024 Farmers Insurance Open odds. Xander Schauffele is the 9-1 favorite, followed by Patrick Cantlay (10-1), Max Homa (10-1) and Collin Morikawa (11-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in any 2024 Farmers Insurance Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Farmers Insurance Open 2024: Schauffele, a seven-time winner on the PGA Tour and the odds-on favorite this week, struggles and barely cracks the top five. Schauffele did not finish inside the top 10 at this tournament last year, and he was outside the top 30 in 2022. He finished T-10 at The Sentry earlier this month before carding a T-3 at the American Express last week.

The 30-year-old is one of the top golfers in the field, but there are too many strong contenders to justify his short odds as the favorite. He ranks outside the top 20 in total strokes gained on the PGA Tour this season, and he is outside the top 95 in strokes gained: putting and strokes gained: driving. Ten of the top 30 golfers in the world rankings are heading to Torrey Pines, and the model has identified other golfers whose odds hold more value.

Another surprise: Eric Cole, a 35-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Cole has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

In order to score well at Torrey Pines, players will need to consistently drain putts and few do it better than Cole. In fact, the reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year enters this week's event ranked second in one-putt percentage (47.92%), sixth in putts per round (27.63), and 20th in strokes gained: putting (0.967). He also ranks 19th in scoring average (67.25) and 26th in birdie average (5.25). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2024 Farmers Insurance Open bets. See who else to pick here.

