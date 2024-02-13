After a wild WM Phoenix Open, the PGA Tour heads to Riviera Country Club, where Tiger Woods and several other stars will tee off in the 2024 Genesis Invitational on Thursday. Woods is making his first official appearance since last year's Masters. Players setting Genesis Invitational fantasy lineups are more likely to look at the likes of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Rory McIlroy, and reigning FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland. Scheffler is the 13-2 favorite in the 2024 Genesis Invitational odds, followed by McIlroy (10-1), Hovland (14-1), and Justin Thomas (14-1). Who should you back in your Genesis Invitational 2024 fantasy rankings?

Nick Taylor, last week's winner at the WM Phoenix Open, is a 100-1 longshot, and Woods is priced at 150-1. Five of the six winners on the PGA Tour in 2023-24 have come in at triple-digit odds. Should you take a chance on a big underdog in your Genesis Invitational 2024 fantasy picks? Before you consider your 2024 Genesis Invitational fantasy golf picks, you have to see the Genesis Invitational fantasy golf rankings from SportsLine handicapper Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic (Rickie Fowler +1400), 2023 PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka +2000), 2023 Honda Classic (Chris Kirk +3500), 2022 Open Championship (Cameron Smith +2200), 2022 U.S. Open (Matt Fitzpatrick +2500), and 2022 Phoenix Open (Scottie Scheffler's first career victory at +2800).

Cohen is a contributor to SportsLine's YouTube shows including "Early Edge" and is the host of "The Early Wedge" golf show. Anyone who has followed Cohen's predictions has made positive gains on their golf picks.

One player Cohen is getting behind for his fantasy picks is former Genesis Invitational winner Adam Scott. The Australian won at Riviera in 2020 and has been in the midst of a career renaissance. He tied for eighth at the WM Phoenix Open, his fifth top-10 in his past six worldwide events. The 43-year-old can still hit it a long way -- he was 17th on tour in driving distance last season (313 yards) -- and is one of the tour's best around and on the greens. Scott ranked 19th on tour in strokes gained: putting last season and was 20th in strokes gained: total. He has seven top-10 finishes in 15 tries at Riviera, including three in the past five years. "I wouldn't be surprised to see him contending again come Sunday afternoon," Cohen told SportsLine.

On the other hand, the golf expert is shockingly fading Scheffler, who has finished in the top 12 the past two years at Riviera. The world's top-ranked golfer also has three top-10 finishes in four tour outings this season and led by two strokes last Sunday in Scottsdale. Cohen said, "he just didn't seem to have the killer instinct to close out a victory that I'd like to see."

Scheffler also has been below average on and around the greens. He ranks outside the top 100 in strokes gained: around the green and putting. He ranked 162nd in strokes gained: putting last season. That's a big reason why Scheffler hasn't won an official PGA Tour event since The Players last March. "I think another fringe top-10 is about his ceiling this week," Cohen said. See all of Cohen's Genesis Invitational picks at SportsLine.

For this week, Cohen is backing several underdogs in his 2024 Genesis Invitational fantasy golf picks, including one massive longshot who comes in at 125-1. Cohen notes that this player has been excellent on the greens and is racking up strong finishes lately. See who it is, and get all of Cohen's fantasy golf picks, at SportsLine.

