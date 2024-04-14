The final round of the 2024 Masters has arrived as one lucky player will slip on the green jacket by day's end. Scottie Scheffler holds a slim one-stroke lead over Collin Morikawa as both players aim to make history of their own. Slotted to go off in the final pairing, the duo of Scheffler and Morikawa is hardly the only pairing to watch at Augusta National on Sunday.

Tiger Woods is set to play in his 100th Masters round on Sunday. After breaking a record on Friday and shooting a personal worst at Augusta National on Saturday, the five-time champion hopes to race through the finish line with the low amateur, Neal Shipley, by his side. Woods is among the early pairings on the golf course at 9:35 a.m.

A couple hours later the defending champion, Jon Rahm, will begin the final round of his defense. Not experiencing the Masters he had envisioned, the Spaniard plays his last 18 holes with a good friend of his, Tony Finau, at 11:45 a.m. before needing to ready for the green jacket ceremony.

Afternoon action begins with a fiery pair of Rory McIlroy and Joaquin Niemann. McIlroy has sandwiched a second-round 77 with rounds of 71 and hopes for some more Augusta magic to creep up the leaderboard. Meanwhile, Niemann may be in need of a top-12 finish to secure an invitation into next year's tournament. They start at 12:45 p.m.

As for those who still have a chance to slip on the green jacket, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau round out the featured groups at 2:15 p.m. Schauffele stands at 2 under and has made only six birdies through three rounds while DeChambeau's 77-yard hole-out to end his third round kept him afloat at 3 under.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, April 14



Round 4 start time: 9:15 a.m. [Tee times]

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports app

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com~, Paramount+, CBS Sports app~

~TV provider or Paramount+ with Showtime login required

Round 4 encore: 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network