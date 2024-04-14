Plenty of green was up for grabs at the 2024 Masters on Sunday -- not only in the form of the famed jacket awarded to the winner of this year's tournament but also in regards to the prize money being paid out from a record-setting pool. Augusta National Golf Club announced that the 2024 Masters would have a total purse of $20 million, marking a new tournament high by $2 million and the largest payout awarded to players at one of the nation's most pristine venues.
Scottie Scheffler was the greatest beneficiary of that increased purse, capturing the $3.6 million winner's share by capturing his second Masters championship in three years. Finishing 11 under with a 4-under 68 capping a tremendous tournament, Scheffler became the fourth-youngest golfer to win two green jackets and the 10th to win two in a three-year span. The $3.6 million prize is $360,000 more than 2023 champion Jon Rahm earned a year ago.
Runner-up Ludvig Åberg achieved quite a payday in his first career major championship. Pressing Scheffler down the stretch, the young Swede scored $2.16 million for second place, a larger sum than either Danny Willett (2016) or Jordan Spieth (2015) earned for winning the green jacket.
Scheffler and Åberg were not the only players set to receive significant green by week's end. In fact, the top three were set to receive seven-figure paydays, except Collin Morikawa struggled down the stretch and entered into a three-way tie with Max Homa and Tommy Fleetwood. Morikawa lost $320,000 by bogeying the last, though he increased the take-home of Homa and Fleetwood with the trio each taking home $1.04 million. This marked the first time that the Masters had five players bring home $1 million or more.
Those among the top 11 were set to see at least $500,000 deposited into their bank accounts, and the handsome payouts trickled down the leaderboard with every golfer inside the top 36 leaving Augusta National with six figures.
2024 Masters prize money, purse, payouts
Total purse: $20 million
1st — $3,600,000 -- Scottie Scheffler (-11)
2nd — $2,160,000 -- Ludvig Åberg (-7)
3rd — $1,360,000 -- Tommy Fleetwood, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa (-4) -- $453,333 each
4th — $960,000
5th — $800,000
6th — $720,000 -- Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau (-2) -- $360,000 each
7th — $670,000
8th — $620,000 -- Xander Schauffele (-1)
9th — $580,000 -- Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton, Cameron Young (E) -- $290,000 each
10th — $540,000
11th — $500,000
12th — $460,000 -- Patrick Reed, Matthieu Pavon, Adam Schenk, Cam Davis (+1) -- $115,000 each
13th — $420,000
14th — $380,000
15th — $360,000
16th — $340,000 -- Nicolai Højgaard, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Byeong Hun An (+2) -- $85,000 each
17th — $320,000
18th — $300,000
19th — $280,000
20th — $260,000 -- Lucas Glover, Taylor Moore (+3) -- $130,000 each
21st — $240,000
22nd — $224,000 -- Patrick Cantlay, Keegan Bradley, Joaquin Niemann, Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott, Harris English, Min Woo Lee (+4) -- $28,000 each
23rd — $208,000
24th — $192,000
25th — $176,000
26th — $160,000
27th — $154,000
28th — $148,000
29th — $142,000
30th — $136,000 -- Jason Day, Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler, J.T. Poston, Tom Kim (+5) -- $27,200 each
31st — $130,000
32nd — $124,000
33rd — $118,000
34th — $113,000
35th — $108,000 -- Akshay Bhatia, Kurt Kitayama, Camilo Villegas (+6) -- $36,000 each
36th — $103,000
37th — $98,000
38th — $94,000 -- Hideki Matsuyama, Corey Conners, Ryan Fox, Luke List, Russell Henley (+7) -- $18,800 each
39th — $90,000
40th — $86,000
41st — $82,000
42nd — $78,000
43rd — $74,000 -- Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry (+8) -- $37,000 each
44th — $70,000
45th — $66,000 -- Brooks Koepka, Jose Maria Olazabal, Jon Rahm, Danny Willett, Denny McCarthy, Sahith Theegala (+9) -- $11,000 each
46th — $62,000
47th — $58,000
48th — $54,800
49th — $52,000
50th — $50,400
Those lucky enough to make the cut but not lucky enough to finish inside the top 50 will still receive compensation, though it will trend downwards from the $50,400 figure given to the player who ultimately finishes in 50th.
51st — Grayson Murray (+10)
52nd — Eric Cole (+11)
53rd — Adam Hadwin, Neal Shipley (+12)
55th — Jake Knapp, Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau (+13)
58th — Vijay Singh, Thorbjorn Olesen (+14)
60th — Tiger Woods (+16)