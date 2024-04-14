Plenty of green was up for grabs at the 2024 Masters on Sunday -- not only in the form of the famed jacket awarded to the winner of this year's tournament but also in regards to the prize money being paid out from a record-setting pool. Augusta National Golf Club announced that the 2024 Masters would have a total purse of $20 million, marking a new tournament high by $2 million and the largest payout awarded to players at one of the nation's most pristine venues.

Scottie Scheffler was the greatest beneficiary of that increased purse, capturing the $3.6 million winner's share by capturing his second Masters championship in three years. Finishing 11 under with a 4-under 68 capping a tremendous tournament, Scheffler became the fourth-youngest golfer to win two green jackets and the 10th to win two in a three-year span. The $3.6 million prize is $360,000 more than 2023 champion Jon Rahm earned a year ago.

Runner-up Ludvig Åberg achieved quite a payday in his first career major championship. Pressing Scheffler down the stretch, the young Swede scored $2.16 million for second place, a larger sum than either Danny Willett (2016) or Jordan Spieth (2015) earned for winning the green jacket.

Scheffler and Åberg were not the only players set to receive significant green by week's end. In fact, the top three were set to receive seven-figure paydays, except Collin Morikawa struggled down the stretch and entered into a three-way tie with Max Homa and Tommy Fleetwood. Morikawa lost $320,000 by bogeying the last, though he increased the take-home of Homa and Fleetwood with the trio each taking home $1.04 million. This marked the first time that the Masters had five players bring home $1 million or more.

Those among the top 11 were set to see at least $500,000 deposited into their bank accounts, and the handsome payouts trickled down the leaderboard with every golfer inside the top 36 leaving Augusta National with six figures.

2024 Masters prize money, purse, payouts

Total purse: $20 million

1st — $3,600,000 -- Scottie Scheffler (-11)

2nd — $2,160,000 -- Ludvig Åberg (-7)

3rd — $1,360,000 -- Tommy Fleetwood, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa (-4) -- $453,333 each

4th — $960,000

5th — $800,000

6th — $720,000 -- Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau (-2) -- $360,000 each

7th — $670,000

8th — $620,000 -- Xander Schauffele (-1)

9th — $580,000 -- Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton, Cameron Young (E) -- $290,000 each

10th — $540,000

11th — $500,000

12th — $460,000 -- Patrick Reed, Matthieu Pavon, Adam Schenk, Cam Davis (+1) -- $115,000 each

13th — $420,000

14th — $380,000

15th — $360,000

16th — $340,000 -- Nicolai Højgaard, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Byeong Hun An (+2) -- $85,000 each

17th — $320,000

18th — $300,000

19th — $280,000

20th — $260,000 -- Lucas Glover, Taylor Moore (+3) -- $130,000 each

21st — $240,000

22nd — $224,000 -- Patrick Cantlay, Keegan Bradley, Joaquin Niemann, Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott, Harris English, Min Woo Lee (+4) -- $28,000 each

23rd — $208,000

24th — $192,000

25th — $176,000

26th — $160,000

27th — $154,000

28th — $148,000

29th — $142,000

30th — $136,000 -- Jason Day, Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler, J.T. Poston, Tom Kim (+5) -- $27,200 each

31st — $130,000

32nd — $124,000

33rd — $118,000

34th — $113,000

35th — $108,000 -- Akshay Bhatia, Kurt Kitayama, Camilo Villegas (+6) -- $36,000 each

36th — $103,000

37th — $98,000

38th — $94,000 -- Hideki Matsuyama, Corey Conners, Ryan Fox, Luke List, Russell Henley (+7) -- $18,800 each

39th — $90,000

40th — $86,000

41st — $82,000

42nd — $78,000

43rd — $74,000 -- Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry (+8) -- $37,000 each

44th — $70,000

45th — $66,000 -- Brooks Koepka, Jose Maria Olazabal, Jon Rahm, Danny Willett, Denny McCarthy, Sahith Theegala (+9) -- $11,000 each

46th — $62,000

47th — $58,000

48th — $54,800

49th — $52,000

50th — $50,400

Those lucky enough to make the cut but not lucky enough to finish inside the top 50 will still receive compensation, though it will trend downwards from the $50,400 figure given to the player who ultimately finishes in 50th.

51st — Grayson Murray (+10)

52nd — Eric Cole (+11)

53rd — Adam Hadwin, Neal Shipley (+12)

55th — Jake Knapp, Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau (+13)

58th — Vijay Singh, Thorbjorn Olesen (+14)

60th — Tiger Woods (+16)