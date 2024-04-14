It all comes down to this. The final round of the 2024 Masters will feature a number of star-studded pairings, including the many names that occupy the first page of the leaderboard. Scottie Scheffler holds the 54-hole lead for the second time in the last three Masters and has eyes on capturing his second green jacket.
In order to do so, the world No. 1 will need to fend off another 27-year-old in Collin Morikawa. The two major champions will bring up the rear at Augusta National on Sunday at 2:35 p.m. ET in the final pairing. Up ahead in the penultimate pairing are two players without major championships but with plenty of game.
Fan-favorite Max Homa and Swedish superstar Ludvig Åberg are still firmly in contention to slip on the green jacket. They will play alongside one another at 2:25 p.m. Rounding out the list of contenders are a couple of Americans in Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele, who will begin the final round at 2:15 p.m.
While the Masters will ultimately come down to the final few pairings, there are still a number of players still worth watching. Defending champion Jon Rahm draws good friend Tony Finau in Round 4 at 11:45 a.m. Rory McIlroy goes off one hour later at 12:45 p.m. with Joaquin Niemann, who needs a solid finish to secure an invitation back next year.
The third pairing to go off No. 1 on Sunday will include the low amateur, Neal Shipley, and Tiger Woods. The 15-time major champion hopes to bounce back at 9:35 a.m. for what will be his 100th round in the Masters.
All times Eastern
2024 Masters tee times, Sunday pairings
- 9:15 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Vijay Singh
- 9:25 a.m. — Jake Knapp, Grayson Murray
- 9:35 a.m. — Neal Shipley (a), Tiger Woods
- 9:45 a.m. — Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy
- 9:55 a.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 10:05 a.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Eric Cole
- 10:15 a.m. — Jose Maria Olazabal, Camilo Villegas
- 10:25 a.m. — Russell Henley, Jason Day
- 10:35 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee
- 10:45 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston
- 11:05 a.m. — Corey Conners, Brooks Koepka
- 11:15 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry
- 11:25 a.m. — Taylor Moore, Sahith Theegala
- 11:35 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Harris English
- 11:45 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Tony Finau
- 11:55 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Luke List
- 12:05 p.m. — Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler
- 12:25 p.m. — Danny Willett, Adam Scott
- 12:35 p.m. — Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton
- 12:45 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann
- 12:55 p.m. — Matthieu Pavon, Sepp Straka
- 1:05 p.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed
- 1:15 p.m. — Adam Schenk, Chris Kirk
- 1:25 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover
- 1:45 p.m. — Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:55 p.m. — Byeong Hun An, Cameron Smith
- 2:05 p.m. — Cameron Davis, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 2:15 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele
- 2:25 p.m. — Max Homa, Ludvig Åberg
- 2:35 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa