It all comes down to this. The final round of the 2024 Masters will feature a number of star-studded pairings, including the many names that occupy the first page of the leaderboard. Scottie Scheffler holds the 54-hole lead for the second time in the last three Masters and has eyes on capturing his second green jacket.

In order to do so, the world No. 1 will need to fend off another 27-year-old in Collin Morikawa. The two major champions will bring up the rear at Augusta National on Sunday at 2:35 p.m. ET in the final pairing. Up ahead in the penultimate pairing are two players without major championships but with plenty of game.

Fan-favorite Max Homa and Swedish superstar Ludvig Åberg are still firmly in contention to slip on the green jacket. They will play alongside one another at 2:25 p.m. Rounding out the list of contenders are a couple of Americans in Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele, who will begin the final round at 2:15 p.m.

While the Masters will ultimately come down to the final few pairings, there are still a number of players still worth watching. Defending champion Jon Rahm draws good friend Tony Finau in Round 4 at 11:45 a.m. Rory McIlroy goes off one hour later at 12:45 p.m. with Joaquin Niemann, who needs a solid finish to secure an invitation back next year.

The third pairing to go off No. 1 on Sunday will include the low amateur, Neal Shipley, and Tiger Woods. The 15-time major champion hopes to bounce back at 9:35 a.m. for what will be his 100th round in the Masters.

All times Eastern

2024 Masters tee times, Sunday pairings

