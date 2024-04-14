tee-shot-masters-r3-2024-scheffler-g.jpg
Getty Images

It all comes down to this. The final round of the 2024 Masters will feature a number of star-studded pairings, including the many names that occupy the first page of the leaderboard. Scottie Scheffler holds the 54-hole lead for the second time in the last three Masters and has eyes on capturing his second green jacket.

In order to do so, the world No. 1 will need to fend off another 27-year-old in Collin Morikawa. The two major champions will bring up the rear at Augusta National on Sunday at 2:35 p.m. ET in the final pairing. Up ahead in the penultimate pairing are two players without major championships but with plenty of game.

Fan-favorite Max Homa and Swedish superstar Ludvig Åberg are still firmly in contention to slip on the green jacket. They will play alongside one another at 2:25 p.m. Rounding out the list of contenders are a couple of Americans in Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele, who will begin the final round at 2:15 p.m.

While the Masters will ultimately come down to the final few pairings, there are still a number of players still worth watching. Defending champion Jon Rahm draws good friend Tony Finau in Round 4 at 11:45 a.m. Rory McIlroy goes off one hour later at 12:45 p.m. with Joaquin Niemann, who needs a solid finish to secure an invitation back next year.

The third pairing to go off No. 1 on Sunday will include the low amateur, Neal Shipley, and Tiger Woods. The 15-time major champion hopes to bounce back at 9:35 a.m. for what will be his 100th round in the Masters.

All times Eastern

2024 Masters tee times, Sunday pairings

  • 9:15 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Vijay Singh
  • 9:25 a.m. — Jake Knapp, Grayson Murray
  • 9:35 a.m. — Neal Shipley (a), Tiger Woods
  • 9:45 a.m. — Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy
  • 9:55 a.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Thorbjorn Olesen
  • 10:05 a.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Eric Cole
  • 10:15 a.m. — Jose Maria Olazabal, Camilo Villegas
  • 10:25 a.m. — Russell Henley, Jason Day
  • 10:35 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee
  • 10:45 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston
  • 11:05 a.m. — Corey Conners, Brooks Koepka
  • 11:15 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry
  • 11:25 a.m. — Taylor Moore, Sahith Theegala
  • 11:35 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Harris English
  • 11:45 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Tony Finau
  • 11:55 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Luke List
  • 12:05 p.m. — Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler
  • 12:25 p.m. — Danny Willett, Adam Scott
  • 12:35 p.m. — Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 12:45 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann
  • 12:55 p.m. — Matthieu Pavon, Sepp Straka
  • 1:05 p.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed
  • 1:15 p.m. — Adam Schenk, Chris Kirk
  • 1:25 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover
  • 1:45 p.m. — Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 1:55 p.m. — Byeong Hun An, Cameron Smith
  • 2:05 p.m. — Cameron Davis, Nicolai Hojgaard
  • 2:15 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele
  • 2:25 p.m. — Max Homa, Ludvig Åberg
  • 2:35 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa