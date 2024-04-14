AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The final day of action at the 2024 Masters is going to be magnificent. The top five men on the leaderboard are all separated by a single stroke with a $3.6 million winner's prize and varying amounts of a $20 million Masters purse on the line. Scottie Scheffler enters with a one-stroke lead with Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Ludvig Åberg and Bryson DeChambeau all in tow.

The grounds are filled to capacity with patrons, and they will undoubtedly be keen to see how the final 18 holes of pristine golf transpire at one of the nation's best courses. While Tiger Woods has fallen out of contention after posting the worst round of his major championship career, he will nevertheless be completing play at Augusta National Golf Club after making a record-setting 24th consecutive cut earlier this week.

Scheffler, the favorite before the tournament and after each round of the Masters thus far, basically sits at even odds to bring home a second green jacket in three years. Morikawa is looking to capture the third leg of a career grand slam, Homa hopes to breakthrough as a first-time major champion, Åberg has history in his sights trying to win the Masters in his first-ever major start, and DeChambeau is seeking to prove doubters of his retooled game wrong.

There is so much to pay attention to Sunday that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. On Sunday alone, you can watch the entire final rounds from Woods, DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and other stars.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2024 Masters from start to finish Sunday with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options along with our broadcast from 2-7 p.m. ET. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch complete rounds from some of the best golfers in the game, spend your day surveying Amen Corner or view all the action at Holes 15 & 16. Masters TV coverage does not begin until later in the day, so this is the absolute best place to watch the Masters live on Sunday.

