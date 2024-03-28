Golf fans are all wondering what version of Tiger Woods will show up to Augusta National Golf Club when the 2024 Masters tees off Thursday, April 11. The 15-time major winner surprised the sports world in 2019 when he won his fifth green jacket, defeating Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka by one stroke. Although he has battled career-threatening injuries over the last few years, fans still rushed to put their Masters picks on Woods when he made the cut at Augusta last April. Woods, however, withdrew from the competition prior to the fourth round, citing plantar fasciitis as the culprit.

Woods is a 160-1 long shot in the latest 2024 Masters odds, but there are still plenty of fans out there who will want to back him with their 2024 Masters predictions as he continues to chase history. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler is the 2024 Masters favorite at 5-1. Before locking in your 2024 Masters picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Scottie Scheffler would finish on top of the leaderboard at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship this season. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.

The model also predicted Jon Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the Masters 2024 field is set, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2024 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Masters: Patrick Cantlay, a 28-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. He finished 14th at three-under-par at last year's Masters and is continuing to make strides to win his first major.

The 31-year-old has made the cut in his six starts this season, with his best showing occurring at the Genesis Invitational, where he finished fourth. He has also finished in the top 15 in the last five major events he has participated in. Cantlay finished last season ranked third in total strokes gained (1.869) and fourth in strokes gained off the tee (0.852), and could be near the top of the 2024 Masters leaderboard if that aspect of his game comes into form before April 11.

The model has also examined where Tiger finishes. Woods is 48 and surgeries on his neck, back and legs have clearly taken their toll. However, he defied all odds during his win at the 2019 Masters after having spinal fusion surgery and his course navigation and ball-striking that shined that week.

Woods hit 80.6% of greens in regulation on his way to a 15th major championship victory and will try to tap back into his iron play and course knowledge in 2023. However, Woods has only played seven tournaments with world ranking points assigned over the last two years and has fallen all the way to No. 921. The model just locked in its Tiger Woods Masters picks here.

How to make 2024 Masters picks

The model is also targeting six golfers with Masters odds of 20-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's PGA picks here.

Who will win the 2024 Masters, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Tiger Woods finish? Check out the Masters 2024 odds below, then visit SportsLine to see the projected Masters leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 10 golf majors, including the last two Masters winners.

2024 Masters odds, golfers, field

See the full Masters picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +500

Rory McIlroy +1000

Jon Rahm +1300

Brooks Koepka +2100

Jordan Spieth +2100

Will Zalatoris +2100

Viktor Hovland +2100

Xander Schauffele +2400

Ludvig Aberg +2400

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Justin Thomas +2800

Cameron Smith +3100

Hideki Matsuyama +3100

Collin Morikawa +3100

Joaquin Niemann +3100

Wyndham Clark +3100

Matt Fitzpatrick +3600

Dustin Johnson +3600

Tony Finau +4400

Max Homa +4400

Brian Harman +4600

Shane Lowry +4600

Cameron Young +4600

Jason Day +4600

Bryson DeChambeau +4600

Sam Burns +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Sung-Jae Im +7500

Tyrrell Hatton +7500

Corey Conners +9000

Tom Kim +9000

Justin Rose +9000

Patrick Reed +9000

Russell Henley +12000

Adam Scott +12000

Rickie Fowler +12000

Jake Knapp +12000

Phil Mickelson +16000

Harris English +16000

Sergio Garcia +16000

Tiger Woods +16000

Gary Woodland +19000

Keegan Bradley +19000

Si Woo Kim +19000

Chris Kirk +19000

Ryan Fox +19000

J.T. Poston +19000

Nick Dunlap +19000

Cameron Davis +19000

Thorbjorn Olesen +19000

Adrian Meronk +19000

Sepp Straka +19000

Nick Taylor +19000

Eric Cole +19000

Matthieu Pavon +19000

Emiliano Grillo +19000

Nicolai Hojgaard +19000

Luke List +21000

Adam Hadwin +21000

Charl Schwartzel +28000

Kurt Kitayama +28000

Bubba Watson +28000

Ryo Hisatsune +28000

Erik van Rooyen +28000

Danny Willett +34000

Denny McCarthy +34000

Lee Hodges +34000

Taylor Moore +43000

Adam Schenk +43000

Lucas Glover +43000

Grayson Murray +55000

Christo Lamprecht +55000

Mike Weir +100000

Jose Maria Olazabal +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Zach Johnson +100000

Stewart Hagestad +100000

Jasper Stubbs +100000

Santiago De La Fuente +100000

Neal Shipley +100000