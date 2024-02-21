Two weeks after shooting a 57 at the Astara Golf Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour, Cristobal Del Solar will return to the PGA Tour when he tees off in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta beginning on Thursday in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico. On Feb. 8, Del Solar carded nine birdies and two eagles at the Country Club de Bogota-Lagos to shoot 57, the lowest round ever recorded in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event. This week, he will play in his second PGA Tour event. In his only other start on the PGA Tour, last year's Mexico Open, he missed the cut.

Del Solar is a +15000 longshot in the 2024 Mexico Open odds. Defending champion Tony Finau is the favorite at +650. Nicolai Hojgaard (+1600), Emiliano Grillo (+2000), Taylor Pendrith (+2200) and Stephan Jaeger (+2200) round out the top five choices in the Mexico Open field. Before locking in any 2024 Mexico Open picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been on fire with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 31-17-1 and returning 10.97 units over that span. That's a $1,097 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.

Top 2024 Mexico Open expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Emiliano Grillo, even though he is one of the favorites according to the odds at +2000. In last year's Mexico Open, Grillo shot a final round, six-under 65 to tie for fifth. The finish was one of eight top-10s he had last season.

However, Grillo's short game has not performed well early this season. He ranks 157th in strokes gained: around the green (-0.504). "He was excellent at this tournament last year, particularly on strokes gained: approach, but the odds are too short when we consider his spotty ball striking to start the season," Nejad told SportsLine.

However, Nejad is high on the chances of Keith Mitchell, who's a +3000 longshot. The 32-year-old has only one career PGA Tour win, the 2019 Honda Classic, in 166 events played. He is coming off a 17th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open two weeks ago.

Mitchell always has had a reputation as an excellent ball striker, and his stats so far this season reflect that. He ranks fourth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: off the tee (0.771) and 21st in strokes gained: total (.972). "[He] fits the bill in weighted strokes gained: off the tee, and I really like how his game is trending," Nejad said. See whom else to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Mexico Open picks

2024 Mexico Open odds, field

Tony Finau +650

Nicolai Hojgaard +1600

Emiliano Grillo +2000

Taylor Pendrith +2200

Stephan Jaeger +2200

Thomas Detry +2500

Thorbjorn Olesen +2800

Ryan Fox +3000

Patrick Rodgers +3000

Keith Mitchell +3000

Jake Knapp +3500

Erik Van Rooyen +3500

Davis Thompson +3500

Brandon Wu +3500

Ryo Hisatsune +4500

Mackenzie Hughes +4500

Cameron Champ +4500

Mark Hubbard +5000

Justin Suh +5000

Austin Eckroat +5000

Aaron Rai +5000

Doug Ghim +5500

Alejandro Tosti +5500

Michael Kim +6000

Maverick McNealy +6000

Jhonattan Vegas +6000

Charley Hoffman +6000

Sam Stevens +6500

S.H. Kim +6500

Chesson Hadley +6500

Vincent Norrman +7000

Chris Gotterup +7000

Matt Wallace +7500

Scott Stallings +8000

Parker Coody +8000

Nate Lashley +8000

K.H. Lee +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Victor Perez +9000

J.J. Spaun +9000

Carson Young +9000

Alexander Bjork +9000

Sami Valimaki +10000

Garrick Higgo +10000

Vince Whaley +11000

Tyler Duncan +11000

Ryan Palmer +11000

Patton Kizzire +11000

Joseph Bramlett +11000

Joe Highsmith +11000

Jacob Bridgeman +11000

Harry Hall +11000

Greyson Sigg +11000

Chan Kim +11000

Carl Yuan +11000

Andrew Novak +11000

Robert MacIntyre +13000

Matti Schmid +13000

Jorge Campillo +13000

Davis Riley +13000

Bronson Burgoon +13000

Ben Kohles +13000

Aaron Baddeley +13000

Wilson Furr +15000

Robby Shelton +15000

Rafael Campos +15000

Patrick Fishburn +15000

Max Greyserman +15000

Justin Lower +15000

Jimmy Stanger +15000

Erik Barnes +15000

Dylan Wu +15000

Cristobal Del Solar +15000

Ben Silverman +15000

Adrien Dumont De Chassart +15000

Troy Merritt +18000

Trace Crowe +18000

Tom Whitney +18000

Norman Xiong +18000

Nico Echavarria +18000

MJ Daffue +18000

Matt NeSmith +18000

Mac Meissner +18000

Lanto Griffin +18000

Henrik Norlander +18000

Harrison Endycott +18000

Fred Biondi +18000

Francesco Molinari +18000

Chandler Phillips +18000

Stuart Macdonald +20000

Rico Hoey +20000

Pierceson Coody +20000

Peter Malnati +20000

Padraig Harrington +20000

Kevin Chappell +20000

Hayden Springer +20000

Chad Ramey +20000

Ryan Moore +25000

Ryan McCormick +25000

Roger Sloan +25000

Paul Barjon +25000

Martin Trainer +25000

Kevin Dougherty +25000

Josh Teater +25000

David Skinns +25000

David Lipsky +25000

Callum Tarren +25000

C.T. Pan +25000

Blaine Hale, Jr. +25000

Scott Piercy +30000

Omar Morales +30000

Chez Reavie +30000

Santiago De la Fuente +30000

Preston Stanley +35000

James Hahn +35000

Scott Gutschewski +40000

Roberto Diaz +40000

Tyson Alexander +50000

Philip Knowles +50000

Brandt Snedeker +50000

Ben Taylor +50000

Alvaro Ortiz +50000

Ryan Brehm +60000

Sebastian Vazquez +60000

Matt Atkins +80000

Rodolfo Cazaubon +100000

Renato Naula +150000

Raul Pereda +200000

Ben Sigel +200000

J.B. Holmes +250000

Austin Wylie +250000

Jose Antonio Safa +250000