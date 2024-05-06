A new event on the PGA Tour will begin on Thursday when the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic makes its debut at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in South Carolina. It is the third Additional Event of the season, sitting opposite to the Wells Fargo Championship, which is the main event of the week. This course previously hosted the PGA Tour Champions season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship from 1994 to 1999, and it also hosted the PGA Tour Q-School Finals in 1973. Erik van Rooyen is the 25-1 favorite in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic odds, followed by Ben Griffin (28-1) and Doug Ghim (30-1).

There are 12 golfers in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic field who have a two-year exemption due to being a PGA Tour tournament winner. Are they the primary golfers you should be targeting with your 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic bets? Before making any 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model correctly predicted Scottie Scheffler would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2024 Masters, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Players Championship, and the RBC Heritage this season. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.

The model also predicted Jon Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 11 majors entering the weekend and hit the Masters three straight years. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the Myrtle Beach Classic 2024 field is finalized, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Myrtle Beach Classic 2024: Ben Griffin, who is listed second in the odds this week, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top five. Griffin finished T13 in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson last week after missing the cut in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He has finished inside the top 40 in five of his last six tournaments, but he has not posted a top-10 finish during that stretch.

In fact, his only top-10 of the season came in The American Express in January when he finished T9 at 24-under. He ranks outside the top 160 on the PGA Tour in total driving and outside the top 120 in GIR percentage. The model does not think he has the tools to put four strong rounds together this week, making him a golfer to avoid with Myrtle Beach Classic bets.

Another surprise: Victor Perez, a 35-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Perez has already been in contention once this season, finishing T3 in the Puerto Rico Open in March when he shot 18-under.

He has made the cut in six of his last seven individual events on the PGA Tour, carding top-20 finishes in the Cognizant Classic and the Texas Children's Houston Open. Perez ranks 16th in strokes gained approaching the green and seventh in GIR percentage. This is one of the weakest fields he will face this year, so he has an excellent chance to pick up his first career PGA Tour victory. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 35-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the Myrtle Beach Classic 2024 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected Myrtle Beach Classic leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 11 golf majors, including the last three Masters.

2024 Myrtle Beach Classic odds, field

Get full 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Erik van Rooyen +2500

Ben Griffin +2800

Doug Ghim +3000

Daniel Berger +3000

Davis Thompson +3000

Beau Hossler +3000

Victor Perez +3500

Ryan Fox +3500

Matt Wallace +3500

Kevin Yu +3500

Thorbjorn Olesen +4000

S.H. Kim +4000

Ryo Hisatsune +4000

Andrew Novak +4000

Chris Gotterup +4500

Chan Kim +4500

Taiga Semikawa +4500

K.H. Lee +4500

Justin Lower +4500

Joseph Bramlett +5000

Greyson Sigg +5000

Sam Stevens +5000

Alex Smalley +5000

Matti Schmid +5000

Jimmy Stanger +5500

Garrick Higgo +5500

Chesson Hadley +5500

Thriston Lawrence +5500

Sami Valimaki +5500

Alejando Tosti +5500

Robert MacIntyre +5500

Max Greyserman +5500

Jacob Bridgeman +6000

Ben Martin +6000

Sam Ryder +6000

Patton Kizzire +6000

Nick Hardy +6000

Michael Kim +6000

J.J. Spaun +6500

Davis Riley +6500

Chandler Phillips +6500

Chad Ramey +6500

C.T. Pan +6500

Martin Laird +6500

Kevin Dougherty +6500

Dylan Wu +7000

Carl Yuan +7000

Parker Coody +7000

Alexander Bjork +7500

Kelly Kraft +7500

Jorge Campillo +8000