Brooks Koepka will try to repeat when the 2024 PGA Championship tees off at Valhalla Golf Club on Thursday, May 16. Koepka topped the PGA Championship field at Oak Hill Country Club a year ago for his fifth major victory. However, he is just 12-1 to win in the 2024 PGA Championship odds because of the fierce competition he faces. Scottie Scheffler was a runner-up at last year's PGA Championship, but he is the 4-1 favorite in the 2024 PGA Championship field coming off a victory at the Masters. Jon Rahm is next among the 2024 PGA Championship golfers at 10-1, and Rory McIlroy, who is still looking for his first win of the season, is 12-1.

Top 2024 PGA Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka, a three-time PGA champion and one of the favorites, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top 10. Koepka has five major tournament wins on his resume and a reputation for elevating his level of play in big events. However, his last two major starts haven't gone well as he was 45th at the Masters, which followed a 64th-place finish at last year's Open Championship. He's failed to shoot par in each of his last seven rounds at major tournaments.

After notching three tournament wins in 2023, including last year's PGA Championship, it has been tough sledding for Koepka in 2024. He has no victories, or even top-fives, and across his six starts, he has three times as many finishes outside the top 25 (three) as he has inside the top 10 (one). He played Valhalla at the 2014 PGA Championship and finished in a tie for 15th place, but that placement ranks just eighth out of his 11 career PGA Championship starts.

Another surprise: Will Zalatoris, a 25-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The San Francisco native is rebounding this season after a back injury derailed his 2023 campaign and has three top-10 finishes heading into the month of May. He finished second at the Genesis invitational, fourth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and was impressive in his ninth-place finish at the Masters earlier this month.

Zalatoris has proven in the past he can turn his game up at major events and finished in the top 10 in the PGA Championship twice in his career, including a second-place finish in 2022. He ranks ninth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: approach to green (0.694) which could give him an advantage at Valhalla for the 2024 PGA Championship. See who else to pick here.

2024 PGA Championship odds, field

Scottie Scheffler 3-1

Jon Rahm 10-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Ludvig Aberg 12-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Wyndham Clark 16-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Joaquin Niemann 22-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Cameron Smith 25-1

Bryson DeChambeau 28-1

Max Homa 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Jordan Spieth 33-1

Justin Thomas 33-1

Cameron Young 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 35-1

Tommy Fleetwood 40-1

Tom Kim 40-1

Dustin Johnson 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 45-1

Min Woo Lee 50-1

Sam Burns 50-1

Jason Day 50-1

Shane Lowry 50-1

Brian Harman 60-1

Sungjae Im 60-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Abraham Ancer 65-1

Russell Henley 65-1

Sahith Theegala 65-1

Louis Oosthuizen 75-1

Corey Conners 75-1

Keegan Bradley 75-1

Rickie Fowler 80-1

Adam Scott 80-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Harris English 100-1

Justin Rose 100-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Kurt Kitayama 100-1

Daniel Berger 100-1

Sepp Straka 100-1

Tiger Woods 125-1

Keith Mitchell 125-1

Phil Mickelson 125-1

J.T. Poston 125-1

Sergio Garcia 125-1

Mito Pereira 150-1

Billy Horschel 150-1

Eric Cole 150-1

Thomas Pieters 150-1

Ryan Fox 175-1

Seamus Power 175-1

Mackenzie Hughes 175-1

Denny McCarthy 175-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 175-1

Victor Perez 175-1

Marc Leishman 175-1

Davis Riley 200-1

Adam Hadwin 200-1

Harold Varner III 200-1

Jason Kokrak 200-1

Robert MacIntyre 250-1

Francisco Molinari 250-1

Joel Dahmen 250-1

Aaron Wise 250-1

Steve Stricker 350-1

Michael Block 500-1