After having not won a regular season PGA Tour event in a full calendar year, the world's No. 1 ranked golfer, Scottie Scheffler, dominated the field at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational and took home a first-place paycheck of $4 million. Now the circuit moves on to the unofficial fifth major, The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., beginning on Thursday. This week's tournament is the signature event on the PGA Tour and will be pursued by the 144 players in the 2024 Players Championship field and such a strong field will make filling out your Fantasy golf lineups a serious challenge.

TPC Sawgrass' The Players Stadium Course is a par-72, playing at nearly 7,300 yards and features water hazards on 17 holes, so course knowledge will be critical this week. Past champions playing in the 50th edition of The Players Championship will include Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler and those could all be popular options for PGA DFS lineups and other Fantasy golf formats. Before making any 2024 Players Championship fantasy golf picks, you have to see The Players Championship fantasy golf rankings from SportsLine handicapper Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic (Rickie Fowler +1400), 2023 PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka +2000), 2023 Honda Classic (Chris Kirk +3500), 2022 Open Championship (Cameron Smith +2200), 2022 U.S. Open (Matt Fitzpatrick +2500) and 2022 Phoenix Open (Scottie Scheffler's first career victory at +2800).

Cohen is a contributor to SportsLine's YouTube shows including "Early Edge" and is the host of "The Early Wedge" golf show. Anyone who has followed Cohen's predictions has made positive gains on their golf picks.

One player Cohen is getting behind for his fantasy picks is Hideki Matsuyama, who he expects to compete for the win again this week. After dropping into the mid-50s of the Official World Golf Ranking earlier in the season, Matsuyama is back up to No. 17 in the world thanks to strong performances in golf's last two signature events. Matsuyama won the Genesis Invitational with a brilliant final-round 62 and then was T-12 last week at Bay Hill.

"He has three top-10 finishes in eight appearances at The Players Championship, including a solo fifth-place finish last year. That doesn't include a course record-tying 63 in the opening round of 2020's tournament that was canceled soon after due to the outbreak of COVID," Cohen told SportsLine.

On the other hand, the golf expert is fading McIlroy, despite his status as one of the favorites entering the week. McIlroy won The Players Championship in 2019 and is currently No. 2 in the OWGR but he's not in particularly strong form entering the week. He's finished outside the top 20 in all four of his PGA Tour starts this season and he's struggled of late at TPC Sawgrass.

"Since his win here, McIlroy has gone missed cut, tied for 33rd and missed cut, losing more than 12 strokes putting combined in those three events. Sure, he could absolutely win any given week with his talent but I'll be playing against him at The Players," Cohen said. See all of Cohen's Players Championship picks at SportsLine.

