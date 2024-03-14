Business continues to pick up on the PGA Tour this week as the league's best players are convening at TPC Sawgrass for the 2024 Players Championship. Following a signature event that put the PGA Tour back on track after a slow start to the season, its most notable hosted event goes down just a month before major season begins with the 2024 Masters.

Scottie Scheffler, who won last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and stands as the reigning Players champion, appropriately enters as the favorite. Rory McIlroy enters right behind him as the only other player sitting better than 22-1 in the field, though it's not like McIlroy has been playing his best golf of late. Will Scheffler stay hot and McIlroy remain cold?

Other than 2022 champion Cameron Smith, who defected from the league a year ago, most notably missing from the field this week is Tiger Woods. It came as a bit of a surprise when Woods did not commit to The Players, particularly given its the final year for which he is automatically eligible. Tiger claimed he wanted to play once a month in 2024, and after withdrawing from the Genesis Invitational for what was described as an illness (not an injury-related reason), it was thought he would suit up in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Instead, it looks like Woods may play just 1.5 competitive rounds this year before traveling to Augusta National for the Masters.

While attending The Players is a dream for many, simply being able to watch the event live from home or the office is an incredible treat each year, and we here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage throughout the week.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much of the 2024 Players Championship as possible from Thursday through Sunday. Check out the full set of Round 1 pairings and tee times for The Players, our CBS Sports expert picks and predictions for TPC Sawgrass, and Kyle Porter's look at why so many greats continue to be identified by this course.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, March 12

Round 1 start time: 7:30 a.m. [Tee times]

TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, Peacock

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Live streams: 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Holes (Nos. 3, 12, 16, 17)

Featured Groups

Round 2 -- Friday, March 13

Round 2 start time: 7:30 a.m.

TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, Peacock

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Live streams: 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Holes (Nos. 3, 12, 16, 17)

Featured Groups

Round 3 -- Saturday, March 14

Round 3 start time: TBA

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on NBC, Peacock

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Live stream: TBA to 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Holes (Nos. 3, 12, 16, 17)

Featured Groups

Round 4 -- Sunday, March 15

Round 4 start time: TBA

TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on NBC, Peacock

TV simulcast live stream: 1-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Live stream: TBA to 6 p.m. on ESPN+