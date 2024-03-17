The 2024 Players Championship represents the biggest non-major tournament on the PGA Tour schedule, and as such, it appropriately offers the biggest purse. With an event of this magnitude, it is only right the payday matches the stakes as a total of $25 million will be up for grabs this week at TPC Sawgrass.
The largest prize pool of the season, the purse at the Players Championship also shelled out the largest winner's check of the young year: $4.5 million. It marks the second straight season that this structure will be in place, and Scottie Scheffler has claimed both winner's shares as he became the first golfer to go back-to-back at The Players Championship with a come-from-behind victory on Sunday.
In fact, Scheffler has collected $8.5 million for just 14 days of work over the last two weeks thanks to his $4 million winner's check from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a signature PGA Tour event, last week. Certainly good work if you can get it.
Each of the top 35 finishers at The Players Championship collected six-figure sums with those inside the top 13 cashing more than $500,000 and those inside the top five clearing $1 million. While only Scheffler raised trophy at week's end, the Players champion was hardly be the only winner at the PGA Tour's flagship event.
Let's take a look at the payout list for the 2024 Players Championship for the top 65 players who make the weekend at TPC Sawgrass.
2024 Players Championship prize money, purse
Total purse: $25 million
1st: $4,500,000 -- Scottie Scheffler
2nd: $2,725,000 -- Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark ($1,891,667 each)
3rd: $1,725,000
4th: $1,225,000
5th: $1,025,000 -- Matt Fitzpatrick
6th: $906,250 -- Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama ($875,000 each)
7th: $843,750
8th: $781,250 -- Ludvig Aberg
9th: $731,250 -- Sahith Theegala, Maverick McNealy ($706,250 each)
10th: $681,250
11th: $631,250 -- Joel Dahmen, Taylor Montgomery ($606,250 each)
12th: $581,250
13th: $531,250 -- Corey Conners, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nate Lashley ($489,583 each)
14th: $481,250
15th: $456,250
16th: $431,250 -- Sam Ryder, Sepp Straka, Doug Ghim ($406,250 each)
17th: $406,250
18th: $381,250
19th: $356,250 -- Harris English, Shane Lowry, Dylan Wu, Kurt Kitayama, Alex Noren, Adam Schenk ($296,250 each)
20th: $331,250
21st: $306,250
22nd: $281,250
23rd: $261,250
24th: $241,250
25th: $221,250
26th: $201,250 -- Mackenzie Hughes, Chris Kirk, Nick Taylor, Matthias Schmid, Matthew NeSmith ($186,250 each)
27th: $193,750
28th: $186,250
29th: $178,750
30th: $171,250
31st: $163,750 -- Ben Martin, Mark Hubbard, Sungjae Im, Taylor Moore ($152,813 each)
32nd: $156,250
33rd: $148,750
34th: $142,500
35th: $136,250 -- Denny McCarthy, Jimmy Stanger, Lee Hodges, Tommy Fleetwood, Aaron Rai, Jason Day, Brice Garnett ($119,286 each)
36th: $130,000
37th: $123,750
38th: $118,750
39th: $113,750
40th: $108,750
41st: $103,750
42nd: $98,750 — David Lipsky, Grayson Murray, C.T. Pan ($93,750 each)
43rd: $93,750
44th: $88,750
45th: $83,750 -- Adam Scott, Ryan Moore, Jake Knapp, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Austin Eckroat, Sam Burns, J.T. Poston ($70,063 each)
46th: $78,750
47th: $73,750
48th: $69,750
49th: $66,250
50th: $64,250
51st: $62,750
52nd: $61,250
53rd: $60,250 -- Andrew Putnam
54th: $59,250 -- Min Woo Lee, Francesco Molinari, Martin Laird, Zac Blair, Cameron Young, Sami Valimaki, Tom Hoge, Emiliano Grillo ($57,500 each)
55th: $58,750
56th: $58,250
57th: $57,750
58th: $57,250
59th: $56,750
60th: $56,250
61st: $55,750
62nd: $55,250 -- Thomas Detry, Viktor Hovland ($55,000 each)
63rd: $54,750
64th: $54,250 -- Seamus Power, Max Homa, Tyler Duncan, J.J. Spaun ($53,500 each)
65th: $53,750
66th: $53,250
67th: $52,750
68th: $52,250 — Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay, Chan Kim, Peter Malnati ($51,500 each)
69th: $51,750
70th: $51,250
71st: $50,750
72nd: $50,250 — Gary Woodland
73rd: $49,750 — Keith Mitchell