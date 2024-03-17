The 2024 Players Championship represents the biggest non-major tournament on the PGA Tour schedule, and as such, it appropriately offers the biggest purse. With an event of this magnitude, it is only right the payday matches the stakes as a total of $25 million will be up for grabs this week at TPC Sawgrass.

The largest prize pool of the season, the purse at the Players Championship also shelled out the largest winner's check of the young year: $4.5 million. It marks the second straight season that this structure will be in place, and Scottie Scheffler has claimed both winner's shares as he became the first golfer to go back-to-back at The Players Championship with a come-from-behind victory on Sunday.

In fact, Scheffler has collected $8.5 million for just 14 days of work over the last two weeks thanks to his $4 million winner's check from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a signature PGA Tour event, last week. Certainly good work if you can get it.

Each of the top 35 finishers at The Players Championship collected six-figure sums with those inside the top 13 cashing more than $500,000 and those inside the top five clearing $1 million. While only Scheffler raised trophy at week's end, the Players champion was hardly be the only winner at the PGA Tour's flagship event.

Let's take a look at the payout list for the 2024 Players Championship for the top 65 players who make the weekend at TPC Sawgrass.

2024 Players Championship prize money, purse

Total purse: $25 million

1st: $4,500,000 -- Scottie Scheffler

2nd: $2,725,000 -- Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark ($1,891,667 each)

3rd: $1,725,000

4th: $1,225,000

5th: $1,025,000 -- Matt Fitzpatrick

6th: $906,250 -- Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama ($875,000 each)

7th: $843,750

8th: $781,250 -- Ludvig Aberg

9th: $731,250 -- Sahith Theegala, Maverick McNealy ($706,250 each)

10th: $681,250

11th: $631,250 -- Joel Dahmen, Taylor Montgomery ($606,250 each)

12th: $581,250

13th: $531,250 -- Corey Conners, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nate Lashley ($489,583 each)

14th: $481,250

15th: $456,250

16th: $431,250 -- Sam Ryder, Sepp Straka, Doug Ghim ($406,250 each)

17th: $406,250

18th: $381,250

19th: $356,250 -- Harris English, Shane Lowry, Dylan Wu, Kurt Kitayama, Alex Noren, Adam Schenk ($296,250 each)

20th: $331,250

21st: $306,250

22nd: $281,250

23rd: $261,250

24th: $241,250

25th: $221,250

26th: $201,250 -- Mackenzie Hughes, Chris Kirk, Nick Taylor, Matthias Schmid, Matthew NeSmith ($186,250 each)

27th: $193,750

28th: $186,250

29th: $178,750

30th: $171,250

31st: $163,750 -- Ben Martin, Mark Hubbard, Sungjae Im, Taylor Moore ($152,813 each)

32nd: $156,250

33rd: $148,750

34th: $142,500

35th: $136,250 -- Denny McCarthy, Jimmy Stanger, Lee Hodges, Tommy Fleetwood, Aaron Rai, Jason Day, Brice Garnett ($119,286 each)

36th: $130,000

37th: $123,750

38th: $118,750

39th: $113,750

40th: $108,750

41st: $103,750

42nd: $98,750 — David Lipsky, Grayson Murray, C.T. Pan ($93,750 each)

43rd: $93,750

44th: $88,750

45th: $83,750 -- Adam Scott, Ryan Moore, Jake Knapp, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Austin Eckroat, Sam Burns, J.T. Poston ($70,063 each)

46th: $78,750

47th: $73,750

48th: $69,750

49th: $66,250

50th: $64,250

51st: $62,750

52nd: $61,250

53rd: $60,250 -- Andrew Putnam

54th: $59,250 -- Min Woo Lee, Francesco Molinari, Martin Laird, Zac Blair, Cameron Young, Sami Valimaki, Tom Hoge, Emiliano Grillo ($57,500 each)

55th: $58,750

56th: $58,250

57th: $57,750

58th: $57,250

59th: $56,750

60th: $56,250

61st: $55,750

62nd: $55,250 -- Thomas Detry, Viktor Hovland ($55,000 each)

63rd: $54,750

64th: $54,250 -- Seamus Power, Max Homa, Tyler Duncan, J.J. Spaun ($53,500 each)

65th: $53,750

66th: $53,250

67th: $52,750

68th: $52,250 — Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay, Chan Kim, Peter Malnati ($51,500 each)

69th: $51,750

70th: $51,250

71st: $50,750

72nd: $50,250 — Gary Woodland

73rd: $49,750 — Keith Mitchell