The 2024 Players Championship has been as advertised through the first three rounds. Major champions and stars of the game have come to play, and many are in the mix at the PGA Tour's flagship event heading into Sunday's final round.
Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark will play alongside one another at TPC Sawgrass for the second consecutive day, begin their march esto the winner's circle at 1:40 p.m. ET. A few of the notable chasing packs include world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Nate Lashley going off at 1:10 p.m., plus Matt Fitzpatrick and Sahith Theegala 10 minutes later at 1:20 p.m.
Rory McIlroy has not experienced the Players Championship that he would have liked after a strong opening round, but he still finds himself inside the top 15 and will play with C.T. Pan at 12:25 p.m.
The morning wave will feature a few pairings that will pique the interest of golf fans. Patrick Cantlay and Min Woo Lee will get things going at 8:07 a.m., providing a good visual for what the leaders may be able to expect from TPC Sawgrass later in the day.
Here's a look at the complete set of Round 4 tee times at TPC Sawgrass. Check out a complete Players Championship TV schedule and coverage guide so you can watch live throughout the final 18 holes this week
2024 Players Championship -- Rounds 4 tee times, pairings
All times Eastern
- 7:35 a.m. — Seamus Power
- 7:40 a.m. — Rickie Fowler, Grayson Murray
- 7:49 a.m. — Gary Woodland, Max Homa
- 7:58 a.m. — Keith Mitchell, Thomas Detry
- 8:07 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee
- 8:16 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Andrew Putnam
- 8:25 a.m. — Ben Martin, Tyler Duncan
- 8:35 a.m. — Mark Hubbard, Harris English
- 8:45 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Shane Lowry
- 8:55 a.m. — Viktor Hovland, Jimmy Stanger
- 9:05 a.m. — Adam Scott, J.J Spaun
- 9:20 a.m. — Martin Laird, Zac Blair
- 9:30 a.m. — Cameron Young, Ryan Moore
- 9:40 a.m. — Dylan Wu, Kurt Kitayama
- 9:50 a.m. — Sami Valimaki, Mackenzie Hughes
- 10:00 a.m. — Tom Hoge, David Lipsky
- 10:10 a.m. — Lee Hodges, Chris Kirk
- 10:20 a.m. — Alex Noren, Chan Kim
- 10:30 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood
- 10:40 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Jake Knapp
- 10:50 a.m. — Jason Day, Nick Taylor
- 11:05 a.m. — Taylor Moore, Collin Morikawa
- 11:15 a.m. — Brice Garnett, Tony Finau
- 11:25 a.m. — Sam Ryder, Corey Conners
- 11:35 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo
- 11:45 a.m. — Matti Schmid, Peter Malnati
- 11:55 a.m. — Matt NeSmith, Sepp Straka
- 12:05 p.m. — Joel Dahmen, Austin Eckroat
- 12:15 p.m. — Sam Burns, Adam Schenk
- 12:25 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, C.T. Pan
- 12:35 p.m. — Ludvig Aberg, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:50 p.m. — J.T. Poston, Doug Ghim
- 1:00 p.m. — Taylor Montgomery, Hideki Matsuyama
- 1:10 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Nate Lashley
- 1:20 p.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala
- 1:30 p.m. — Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy
- 1:40 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark