The 2024 Players Championship has been as advertised through the first three rounds. Major champions and stars of the game have come to play, and many are in the mix at the PGA Tour's flagship event heading into Sunday's final round.

Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark will play alongside one another at TPC Sawgrass for the second consecutive day, begin their march esto the winner's circle at 1:40 p.m. ET. A few of the notable chasing packs include world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Nate Lashley going off at 1:10 p.m., plus Matt Fitzpatrick and Sahith Theegala 10 minutes later at 1:20 p.m.

Rory McIlroy has not experienced the Players Championship that he would have liked after a strong opening round, but he still finds himself inside the top 15 and will play with C.T. Pan at 12:25 p.m.

The morning wave will feature a few pairings that will pique the interest of golf fans. Patrick Cantlay and Min Woo Lee will get things going at 8:07 a.m., providing a good visual for what the leaders may be able to expect from TPC Sawgrass later in the day.

Here's a look at the complete set of Round 4 tee times at TPC Sawgrass. Check out a complete Players Championship TV schedule and coverage guide so you can watch live throughout the final 18 holes this week

2024 Players Championship -- Rounds 4 tee times, pairings

All times Eastern