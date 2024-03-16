Business has picked up on the PGA Tour this week as the league's best players have convened at TPC Sawgrass for the 2024 Players Championship. Following a signature event that put the PGA Tour back on track after a slow start to the season, its most notable hosted tournament is underway just a month before major season begins with the 2024 Masters.

Scottie Scheffler, who won last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and stands as the reigning Players champion, appropriately entered in the favorite and sits in striking position through two rounds, though he is now dealing with a nagging neck injury. Rory McIlroy, who entered right behind Scheffler as the only other player who sat better than 22-1 in the field, was one of three to sit atop the leaderboard through the first 18 holes, but he was unable to capitalize during the second round.

Instead, it is Wyndham Clark who is four in front of the field shooting matching 65s to sit 14 under entering Moving Day. It may be tough to catch Clark over the final 36 holes at TPC Sawgrass, but Xander Schauffele and Nick Taylor, who sit behind him at 10 under, will lead the group that will give it their best shots.

Other than Jon Rahm and 2022 champion Cameron Smith, who both defected from the league, most notably missing from the field this week is Tiger Woods. It came as a bit of a surprise when Woods did not commit to The Players, particularly given its the final year for which he is automatically eligible. Tiger claimed he wanted to play once a month in 2024, and after withdrawing from the Genesis Invitational for what was described as an illness (not an injury-related reason), it was thought he would suit up in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Instead, it looks like Woods may play just 1.5 competitive rounds this year before traveling to Augusta National for the Masters.

While attending The Players is a dream for many, simply being able to watch the event live from home or the office is an incredible treat each year, and we here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage throughout the weekend.

Enough talking about it. Below is how you can watch as much of the 2024 Players Championship as possible through Sunday.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, March 14

Round 3 start time: 8:40 a.m.

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on NBC, Peacock

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on fuboTV

Live stream: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Holes (Nos. 3, 12, 16, 17)

Featured Groups

Round 4 -- Sunday, March 15

Round 4 start time: TBA

TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on NBC, Peacock

TV simulcast live stream: 1-6 p.m. on fuboTV

Live stream: TBA to 6 p.m. on ESPN+