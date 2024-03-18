The 2024 Valspar Championship is set to get underway on Thursday, March 21, and a number of players will enter this week's event confident they can secure the victory. Sam Burns has won this tournament twice in the last three years and he's finished T-10 or better in four of his last six starts on the PGA Tour. Burns enters the Valspar Championship 2024 as one of the best putters on tour, ranking 12th in putting average (1.704), 14th in one-putt percentage (43.24%) and 18th in strokes gained: putting (.568).

Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth, a 13-time PGA Tour champion, can add to his impressive resume with a victory at the 2024 Valspar Championship. Spieth won this event in 2015 and he's recorded two top-10 finishes this season. The latest 2024 Valspar Championship odds list Xander Schauffele as the 8-1 favorite, with Burns (11-1), Spieth (12-1) and Justin Thomas (12-1) next in line. Before locking in your 2024 Valspar Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Valspar Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Valspar Championship 2024: Xander Schauffele, a seven-time PGA Tour champion and the odds-on favorite, fails to finish on top of the leaderboard. Schauffele is coming off an impressive T-2 finish at The Players Championship last week. He's now finished T-9 or better in four of his last six starts on the PGA Tour.

However, Schauffele hasn't been victorious at a PGA Tour event since winning the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. He's also struggled with accuracy off the tee this season, ranking 100th on tour in driving accuracy (58.59%). The Copperhead Course at Innisbrook puts a premium on positioning off the tee, which doesn't bode well for Schauffele's chances to finish on top of the leaderboard.

Another surprise: Brian Harman, a 28-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Harman doesn't explode off the tee quite as much as some of the other top contenders, but he's extremely effective with a putter in his hands. In fact, the 37-year-old enters this week's event ranked seventh in putting average (1.698), ninth in putts per round (28.00), and 19th in one-putt percentage (42.80%). He's also finished T-12 or better in each of his last two starts, which includes a T-2 finish at The Players Championship. Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make Harman a strong play for your 2024 Valspar Championship bets. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2024 Valspar Championship picks

2024 Valspar Championship odds, field

Xander Schauffele +800

Sam Burns +1100

Justin Thomas +1200

Jordan Spieth +1200

Tony Finau +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Sungjae Im +2500

Brian Harman +2800

Min Woo Lee +3300

Nick Taylor +3500

Eric Cole +4000

Keegan Bradley +4000

Keith Mitchell +4000

Beau Hossler +4500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500

Adam Hadwin +5500

Thorbjørn Olesen +6000

Aaron Rai +6000

Patrick Rodgers +6500

Sepp Straka +6500

Billy Horschel +7000

Doug Ghim +7000

Ryan Fox +7500

Maverick McNealy +7500

Taylor Montgomery +7500

Brendon Todd +8000

Andrew Putnam +8000

Davis Thompson +9000

Daniel Berger +9000

Taylor Moore +9000

Sam Ryder +10000

Adam Schenk +10000

Lucas Glover +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Kevin Yu +11000

Taylor Pendrith +11000

Ryo Hisatsune +11000

Ben Griffin +11000

Chesson Hadley +11000

Adam Svensson +12000

Victor Perez +12000

Thomas Detry +12000

Joel Dahmen +12000

Webb Simpson +12000

Ben Silverman +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Robert MacIntyre +15000

Seamus Power +15000

Jimmy Stanger +15000

Matt Kuchar +15000

K.H. Lee +15000

Bud Cauley +15000

Garrick Higgo +15000

Mackenzie Hughes +15000