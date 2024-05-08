World No. 2 Rory McIlroy will look to stay hot when he tees off in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship beginning on Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. The four-time major winner won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans two weeks ago with teammate Shane Lowry, earning his first PGA Tour victory since last year's Genesis Scottish Open. This week, he will attempt to win the Wells Fargo Championship for the fourth time.

McIlroy is the favorite in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship odds at +650. Xander Schauffele is the +900 second choice in the 69-player field. Defending champion Wyndham Clark (+1600), Patrick Cantlay (+1800) and Max Homa (+2200) round out the top five choices on the PGA odds board. Before locking in any 2024 Wells Fargo Championship picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad, considering the success he had picking the tournament last year.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 41-27-3 and returning 10.64 units over that span. That's a $1,064 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.



Nejad also nailed Clark, a 75-1 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.

Top 2024 Wells Fargo Championship expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Tommy Fleetwood, even though he is one of the favorites at +2200. The winner of more than $22.4 million in his career, Fleetwood is coming off his worst finish on the PGA Tour this season: a 49th-place showing at the RBC Heritage three weeks ago. That was a signature event that featured just 69 players and did not have a cut.

In addition, Fleetwood is still looking for his first career PGA Tour victory. Fleetwood, who played his first tour event in 2013, is winless in 134 PGA Tour starts. "He's shown no ability to close on the PGA Tour over his career and this is not the field for him to finally pull it off," Nejad told SportsLine.

However, Nejad is high on the chances of Wyndham Clark, who is +1600 in the Wells Fargo Championship odds. Ranked No. 3 in the world, Clark has one win, two seconds and four top-10 finishes in 10 events this season. He hasn't played since finishing third in the RBC Heritage three weeks ago.

Last year, Clark set the tournament scoring record (265) and earned his first career PGA Tour victory. He is looking to become the first player in the history of the tournament to successfully defend his title. "He is an excellent course fit as he's got the off-the-tee game and putting to contend," Nejad said. See which other golfers to back at SportsLine.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship odds, field

Rory McIlroy +650

Xander Schauffele +900

Wyndham Clark +1600

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Max Homa +2200

Justin Thomas +2200

Collin Morikawa +2200

Viktor Hovland +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Sahith Theegala +2500

Cameron Young +2500

Si Woo Kim +3000

Will Zalatoris +3500

Tony Finau +3500

Sam Burns +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Byeong Hun An +3500

Jordan Spieth +4000

Alex Noren +4000

Akshay Bhatia +4000

Adam Scott +4000

Stephan Jaeger +4500

Jason Day +4500

Brian Harman +4500

Sungjae Im +5000

Sepp Straka +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Harris English +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Adam Schenk +5000

Rickie Fowler +5500

Lucas Glover +5500

J.T. Poston +5500

Denny McCarthy +5500

Chris Kirk +5500

Billy Horschel +5500

Tom Hoge +6000

Shane Lowry +6000

Kurt Kitayama +6000

Mackenzie Hughes +7500

Keegan Bradley +7500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7500

Tom Kim +8000

Taylor Moore +8000

Austin Eckroat +8000

Eric Cole +9000

Patrick Rodgers +10000

Matthieu Pavon +10000

Jake Knapp +10000

Cam Davis +10000

Taylor Pendrith +11000

Nick Taylor +11000

Andrew Putnam +11000

Adam Hadwin +11000

Justin Rose +13000

Seamus Power +15000

Emiliano Grillo +15000

Brendon Todd +15000

Webb Simpson +18000

Peter Malnati +25000

Nick Dunlap +25000

Lee Hodges +25000

Ben Kohles +25000

Adam Svensson +25000

Matt Kuchar +30000

Kevin Tway +30000

Grayson Murray +30000

Gary Woodland +30000