The 2024 WM Phoenix Open is set to get underway on Thursday, Feb. 8, and several players will enter this week's event confident they can secure the victory. Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 ranked player in the world and he's the two-time defending champion. With another win at TPC Scottsdale this week, he'll become the first golfer to win the same PGA Tour event three years in a row since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic (2009-2011).

Meanwhile, Justin Thomas, a 15-time PGA Tour champion, can add to his impressive resume with a victory at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. Thomas has been red-hot early this season, finishing T-6 or better in each of his two starts on the PGA Tour. The latest 2024 WM Phoenix Open odds list Scheffler as the 5-1 favorite, while Thomas is going off at 10-1. Before locking in your 2024 WM Phoenix Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2024 WM Phoenix Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the WM Phoenix Open 2024: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion who is listed fourth in the odds this week, struggles and barely cracks the top 10. He is coming off a disappointing showing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week, finishing T39 at 6-under-par after finishing third at The Sentry in his first event of the season.

Spieth finished T60 at this tournament two years ago before finishing outside the top five last season. He ranks No. 130 in driving distance and No. 135 in total driving so far this season, which is going to be an issue at a course where driving distance is key. Spieth went winless in 22 tournaments last season and has not won an event in nearly two years, which is another reason why the model is not high on him to win this week.

Another surprise: Min Woo Lee, a 33-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Lee has been hitting the ball extremely well off the tee this season, ranking 10th in driving distance (309.0) and 15th in strokes gained: off the tee (0.716). He's also proven he can compete with the best players in the world, finishing T-5 at the U.S. Open and T-6 at the Players Championship in 2023. Lee's ability to gain strokes against the field off the tee will certainly be an advantage this week at TPC Scottsdale, a course that rewards players who are effective with their drivers. Lee is one of the top value picks that should be all over your radar at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2024 WM Phoenix Open picks

2024 WM Phoenix Open odds, field

