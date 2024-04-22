The PGA Tour will take an annual detour from individual events when the 2024 Zurich Classic takes place beginning on Thursday, April 25. There will be 80 duos competing in best ball (Thursday/Saturday) and alternate shot (Friday/Sunday) formats. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are the 5-1 favorites according to the latest 2024 Zurich Classic odds. They won this event in 2022 and secured a T-4 finish in 2023, but should you include them in your 2024 Zurich Classic bets?

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are pairing up for the first time as one of the top 2024 Zurich Classic contenders. Some of the other teams in the Zurich Classic 2024 field include Will Zalatoris/Sahith Theegala, Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama and defending champions Nick Hardy/Davis Riley. Before locking in your 2024 Zurich Classic picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Zurich Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Zurich Classic 2024: McIlroy and Lowry, who've combined for 26 wins on the PGA Tour, barely crack the top five. McIlroy is set to play in his fourth consecutive event when he tees off at TPC Louisiana. He's failed to crack the top-10 in seven of his eight starts on the PGA Tour this season, while Lowry has finished T-19 or worse in six of his past eight events.

Both players have struggled mightily on the green this season. McIlroy enters the 2024 Zurich Classic ranked 78th in strokes gained: putting (0.119) and 72nd in putting average (1.758), a big reason why he ranks 98th in scoring average (70.44). Lowry, meanwhile, ranks 99th in strokes gained: putting (-0.012) and 143rd in putts per round (29.38), which doesn't bode well for their chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week.

Another surprise: Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith, 35-1 longshots, make a strong run at the title. They have a much better chance to win it all than their odds imply, so they're a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The Canadians seem like a perfect pair to make some noise at TPC Louisiana. Conners is one of the best ball strikers on the PGA Tour, entering this week's event ranked second in greens in regulation percentage (72.65%) and fourth in strokes gained: approach to green (0.872). Meanwhile, Pendrith is effective with a putter in his hands, ranking 22nd in strokes gained: putting (0.538). The familiarity they have with each other's games should be a huge boost at the PGA Tour's only team event. See who else to pick here.

2024 Zurich Classic odds, field

Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele +500

Rory McIlroy / Shane Lowry +800

Will Zalatoris / Sahith Theegala +1100

Collin Morikawa / Kurt Kitayama +1600

Tom Hoge / Maverick McNealy +2500

Matt Fitzpatrick / Alex Fitzpatrick +2500

Taylor Pendrith / Corey Conners +3500

Rasmus Højgaard / Nicolai Højgaard +3500

Taylor Montgomery / Ben Griffin +4000

Sepp Straka / Brice Garnett +4000

Nick Taylor / Adam Hadwin +4000

Keith Mitchell / Joel Dahmen +4000

Brice Garnett / Sepp Straka +4000

Thomas Detry / Robert MacIntyre +4500

Doug Ghim / Chan Kim +4500

Davis Thompson / Andrew Novak +4500

Daniel Berger / Victor Perez +4500

Kevin Yu / C.T. Pan +5000

Billy Horschel / Tyson Alexander +5000

Beau Hossler / Sam Ryder +5000

Andrew Putnam / Joe Highsmith +5000

Aaron Rai / David Lipsky +5000

Thorbjorn Olesen / Matt Wallace +6500

Taylor Moore / Matt NeSmith +6500

K.H. Lee / Michael Kim +6500

Greyson Sigg / Chesson Hadley +6500

Gary Woodland / Lee Hodges +6500

Garrick Higgo / Ryan Fox +6500

Austin Eckroat / Chris Gotterup +6500

Steve Stricker / Matt Kuchar +8000

Nate Lashley / Rafael Campos +8000

Luke List / Henrik Norlander +8000

Kevin Streelman / Martin Laird +8000

Dylan Wu / Justin Lower +8000

Davis Riley / Nick Hardy +8000

Chandler Phillips / Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Carson Young / Ben Martin +8000

Ben Silverman / Kevin Dougherty +8000

Zach Johnson / Ryan Palmer +10000

Vincent Norrman / Jorge Campillo +10000

Nico Echavarria / Max Greyserman +10000

Alex Smalley / Matti Schmid +10000

Thriston Lawrence / Aldrich Potgieter +13000

Ryan Brehm / Mark Hubbard +13000

Justin Suh / Rico Hoey +13000

Jhonattan Vegas / Bronson Burgoon +13000

J.J. Spaun / Hayden Buckley +13000

Erik Barnes / Harrison Endycott +13000

Chad Ramey / Martin Trainer +13000

Carl Yuan / Zecheng Dou +13000

Sam Stevens / Paul Barjon +15000

Peter Malnati / Russell Knox +15000