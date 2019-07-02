3M Open predictions, odds 2019: Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day picks from PGA insider

Minnesota gets its first PGA Tour stop in 50 years when the 2019 3M Open tees off on Thursday. The brand new tournament starts Thursday at TPC Twin Cities, an Arnold Palmer-designed course that sets up for plenty of birdies. World No. 1 Brooks Koepka, who headlines an intriguing field, is the 15-2 betting favorite in the latest 2019 3M Open odds. Other 2019 3M Open contenders include Jason Day (9-1), Hideki Matsuyama (10-1), Bryson DeChambeau 14-1), Tony Finau (28-1), Viktor Hovland (28-1) and Patrick Reed (28-1). But it's the kind of tournament dozens of PGA Tour pros can win given the course's unfamiliarity. So before you make your 2019 3M Open picks, you'll want to see the PGA predictions from SportsLine's legendary golf expert, Sal Johnson.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson is red-hot this year. He featured Tiger Woods in his best bets for the Masters, and Woods walked away with his fifth green jacket. Then, Johnson promoted Brooks Koepka in his PGA Championship best bets, and Koepka made a mockery of that tournament, building a seven-shot lead entering the weekend and cruising to victory.

Last month at the Travelers Championship, Johnson promoted 50-1 long shot Chez Reavie as a potential winner, citing Reavie's momentum following his third place finish at the U.S. Open and noting how his game (second in fairway accuracy, eighth in proximity to hole) was a perfect fit for TPC River Highlands. The result: Reavie cruised to a four-stroke victory, finishing 17-under for his first PGA title in 11 years. Anyone who has followed him has reaped huge rewards.

Now, Johnson -- the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf stats database -- has released highly confident 2019 3M Open picks. You can only see his surprising 2019 3M Open predictions at SportsLine.

One shocker: Johnson wants no part of Bryson DeChambeau, the world's No. 8-ranked player and one of the top Vegas favorites this week at 14-1. In fact, Johnson says DeChambeau doesn't even crack the top 10.

"He showed signs of life with a tie for eighth at the Travelers, but his big problem is hitting greens," Johnson told SportsLine. "He ranks 133rd in that category and that could hurt him this week. Compounding that problem is his scrambling, where he ranks 78th. Finally, his putting hasn't been sharp. He ranks 113th on putts inside 10 feet."

Johnson also has a strong read on Koepka, who's been unstoppable in majors this year. Koepka tied for second at the Masters, won the PGA Championship, and then tied for second at the U.S. Open. But in his last appearance, Koepka shot one over par at the Travelers Championship, tying for 57th. "He needs a quality performance in a non-major," Johnson told SportsLine. "Since this is his last start before golf's final major of the year, he wants to feel his game is in top shape going in."

Johnson has also locked in the fate of Jason Day, who will be playing his third event with Steve Williams on the bag. Day tied for eighth at the Travelers Championship and enters the 3M Open 2019 ranked No. 1 in putting from 10 to 15 feet and No. 12 in birdie average. Day is among four major winners in the 2019 3M Open field, along with Koepka, five-time major winner Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed.

In addition, Johnson is high on an astronomical long shot to win. This completely overlooked player is heating up at just the right time and "there is no more perfect course for him than TPC Twin Cities," Johnson told SportsLine. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big. You can only see his projected 2019 3M Open leaderboard at SportsLine.

So who wins the 3M Open? And which massive long shot stuns the golf world? Check out the 2019 3M Open odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sal Johnson's surprising leaderboard and analysis, all from the golf media legend who was all over Chez Reavie at the Travelers Championship.

Brooks Koepka 15-2

Jason Day 9-1

Hideki Matsuyama 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau 14-1

Tony Finau 28-1

Viktor Hovland 28-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Charles Howell III 33-1

Joaquin Niemann 33-1

Keegan Bradley 40-1

Kevin Na 40-1

Kevin Streelman 40-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Rory Sabbatini 45-1

Adam Hadwin 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Ryan Moore 50-1

Scott Piercy 50-1