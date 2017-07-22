British Open 2017: Twitter roasts Johnny Miller after Brendan Grace's round of 62
Golf fans reveled in Branden Grace besting Johnny Miller's 63 in the 2017 Open Championship
Branden Grace put together a magical round on Saturday at Royal Birkdale, becoming the first player in major championship history to shoot a 62. Prior to Grace's 62, there were 10 instances of a player shooting 63 in a major. One of those was Johnny Miller's 63 in the final round at Oakmont to win the 1973 U.S. Open.
Miller, an Open Championship winner at Royal Birkdale as well, was on the broadcast for Grace's 62, and in classic Johnny Miller fashion, added his own set of qualifiers to the record-breaking round, including calling the course setup "really easy."
"He played really, really well no doubt: Eight birdies, no bogeys, 10 out of 14 fairways, 16 out of 18 greens, 28 putts. Twenty-eight putts is quite a few putts to shoot 62," Miller said of Grace's round.
"He did it with his ball-striking. He had to go through the gauntlet and those putts that he made coming in were really strong and he drove the ball terrifically and made the course really easy. It was set up really, really easy today, folks, but still a heck of a round."
Miller is known for being blunt as a broadcaster, quick to nitpick the superstars of today. Golf fans on Twitter picked up on Miller's tone as Grace made his charge, and spent a good portion of the day reveling in the saltiness displayed on the broadcast.
Justin Thomas, who missed the cut at Royal Birkdale but did break Johnny Miller's U.S. Open record to par earlier this year with his own 63, knew Miller didn't want to see another record fall and suggested we might have a "Buffalo Wild Wings" situation on our hands.
Here are some of the best of the rest, via Twitter:
