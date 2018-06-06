Bud Cauley thankful to be alive after scary car accident involved vehicle hitting four trees

Bud Cauley sustained a litany of injuries last week after the Memorial Tournament, including a fractured leg, collapsed lung and multiple broken ribs. But, and this is a big but, it could have been much, much worse.

A police report was released this week noting that the car Cauley, who is currently ranked No. 141 in the world, was riding in with a man named David Crawford and former Columbus Blue Jackets player James Wisniewski caught air, hit four trees and settled in a ditch. Here's USA Today.

The driver of the car, David Crawford, 37, of Upper Arlington, Ohio, was given a field sobriety test and taken to a local hospital. The accident occurred at 11:04 p.m. Friday night not far from Muirfield Village Golf Club after Cauley had played in the second round of the Memorial and missed the cut. Charges are pending and the crash is still being investigated, according to Dublin, Ohio, police.

Cauley went on Instagram and said Friday evening was the scariest of his life.

"I'd like to thank everyone for their messages and support," he wrote. "Friday was the scariest night of my life, but I'm so thankful to be alive and only have the injuries I have."

He added that his surgery was successful and that there is no return date set for him yet.