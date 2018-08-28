Dell Technologies Championship 2018 odds: Surprising FedEx Cup Playoffs picks by proven model that called Justin Thomas' win

The FedEx Cup Playoffs continue this week with the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship, which begins Thursday at TPC Boston. The top 100 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings are eligible to play, so the field is absolutely stacked. Dustin Johnson enters as the favorite at 9-1, while defending champion Justin Thomas is a close second at 11-1. Tiger Woods is also among the Vegas favorites at 18-1 Dell Technologies Championship odds. Before you make any 2018 Dell Technologies Championship picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Justin Thomas won last year's Dell Technologies Championship. Tiger Woods' made a deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

Now that the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at this 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs tournament: Tiger Woods, the only player to win the FedExCup more than once, makes a strong run but falls just short of winning the title.

Woods is still searching for that elusive 80th PGA Tour victory -- his last win in the FedExCup Playoffs was at the 2009 BMW Championship. He's barely in the top 100 on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation percentage at 67.08 and is outside of the top 150 in total driving efficiency at 326. However, he still enters the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship with plenty of confidence. Last week at the Northern Trust, Woods shot his first bogey-free round of 2018. And he has finished in the top 10 in five of his last nine starts at TPC Boston.

Another surprise: Jordan Spieth, the 2017 runner-up and one of the Vegas favorites, barely cracks the top 20.

Spieth has failed to win a tournament this season and enters the Dell Technologies Championship 2018 ranked just 43rd in the FedExCup standings. Plus, he's finished 25th or worse in six of his last eight starts, which includes missing the cut at the 2018 U.S. Open. Spieth also ranks well outside the top 75 on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage (60.82), which will cause trouble at TPC Boston. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2018 Dell Technologies Championship field than the 18-1 premium he's commanding.

Also, the model says four golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer will make a deep run at the Dell Technologies Championship 2018 title, including three massive longshots. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

Four golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer are projected to make a deep run at the Dell Technologies Championship 2018 title, including three massive longshots.

Dustin Johnson 9-1

Justin Thomas 11-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Jason Day 16-1

Jordan Spieth 18-1

Tiger Woods 18-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Justin Rose 25-1

Adam Scott 28-1

Patrick Cantlay 28-1

Tommy Fleetwood 28-1

Tony Finau 28-1

Bryson DeChambeau 33-1

Henrick Stenson 33-1

Patrick Reed 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1