Farmers Insurance Open tee times, pairings: Tiger Woods, Patrick Reed start together

Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed will play together alongside Charley Hoffman for the first two rounds of the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open this week. This should not be super surprising but it's still a thrill given Reed's propensity for both the moment and to wear red and black attire at every turn.

Woods is returning to action for the first time since the Hero World Challenge in December, and this will be his first official PGA Tour event since missing the cut at this tournament last year after shooting 76-72. Reed did not play here last year.

The two were friendly at the 2016 Ryder Cup, though, when Woods was the assistant captain assigned to Reed's group of players. Reed talked Woods into sending him out for all five matches, and then Woods talked Reed into defeating Rory McIlroy in the first match out on Sunday, effectively ending any chance Europe had of winning.

"(I was) really tight (on the range)," Reed told John Feinstein in his book on that event. "I thought for sure he was going to give me a pep talk, say something about my swing or about just relaxing and not trying too hard. I walked over there. He had his arms folded. I waited. He looked really serious.

"And then he told me a dirty joke."

Now, they'll have time for all the jokes they want to tell on Thursday and Friday during Rounds 1 and 2. Here's a look at some notable tee times for the first two rounds.

All times Eastern.

Thursday -- Round 1

Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler -- 12:30 p.m. (North Course)

Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson -- 12:40 p.m. (North Course)

Jon Rahm, Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day -- 1:30 p.m. (South Course)

Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman, Tiger Woods -- 1:40 p.m. (South Course)

Friday -- Round 2

Jon Rahm, Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day -- 12:20 p.m. (North Course)

Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman, Tiger Woods -- 12:30 p.m. (North Course)

Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler -- 1:30 p.m. (South Course)

Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson -- 1:40 p.m. (South Course)