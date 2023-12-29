Harold Varner III was arrested on Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina, for driving while impaired. Jail records revealed that Varner's breathalyzer test showed a .16 BAC -- twice the legal limit of .08. He posted bond of $500 following his arrest and has a court date set for January 19, 2024.

Varner, who resides in Charlotte, had a solid year on the LIV Golf circuit in 2023 for the Range Goats, winning the Washington D.C. event and placing in the top 10 in four others. He also made the cut at both the PGA Championship and Masters, the two majors for which he qualified. Last month, he was traded by the Range Goats to the Four Aces -- where he will join Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez and Patrick Reed -- for Peter Uihlein.

Varner III had a good six-year career on the PGA Tour before moving over to LIV Golf in 2022. He was open about the move throughout, releasing a statement on Instagram last summer indicating he went to LIV Golf for the money.

"The truth is, my life is changing. The opportunity to join LIV Golf is simply too good of a financial breakthrough for me to pass by," Varner wrote. "I know what it means to grow up without much. This money is going to ensure that my kids and future Varners will have a solid base to start on -- and a life I could have only dreamt about growing up. It'll also help fund many of the programs I'm building with my foundation. I'll continue to forge pathways for kids interested in golf."

Varner III made $10.6 million in his career on the PGA Tour but more than $13 million in two seasons with LIV Golf.