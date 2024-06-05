Many of the world's best golfers are choosing to remain competitive over resting before the third major of the year as the 2024 Memorial Tournament field includes Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. The Memorial Tournament 2024 tees off from Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, on Thursday before the U.S. Open the following week. Scheffler continued his elite run of dominance after finishing T-2 at the Charles Schwab Challenge o as he's either won or finished second in six of his last seven tournaments. He's the +360 favorite (risk $100 to win $360) to win the 2024 Memorial Tournament. Should you include him in your 2024 Memorial Tournament bets?

McIlroy (+800) and Schauffele (+900) are next in line in the latest 2024 Memorial Tournament odds. This will be Schauffele's first tournament since winning the PGA Championship and finally capturing his first major title, so could that increase his confidence heading into the 2024 Memorial Tournament, which is founded and hosted by Jack Nicklaus? Before making any 2024 Memorial Tournament picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up almost $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model correctly predicted Scheffler would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2024 Masters, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and The Players Championship this season. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000. And at the 2024 PGA Championship, the model correctly called Xander Schauffele's first major victory heading into the weekend.

The model also predicted Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 12 majors entering the weekend, including the last three Masters and the 2024 PGA Championship. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2024 Memorial Tournament predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Memorial Tournament 2024: Collin Morikawa, who was two strokes off the lead heading into the final round before withdrawing last year, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top five. Morikawa has gone winless in his first 13 tournaments in 2024 after picking up just one win in 25 events last year. He continues to make the cut and contend in most of his appearances, but he has been unable to get across the finish line.

In fact, he has not finished better than T-3 (Masters) this season, and he missed the cut in the Memorial Tournament two years ago. He ranks outside the top 115 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: putting and driving distance, while also ranking 105th in greens in regulation percentage. The model does not like his chance of breaking his winless drought this week, even though he is among the 2024 Memorial Tournament favorites at +1400. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Hideki Matsuyama, a +3500 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Matsuyama is ninth in the FedEx Cup standings this season behind three top-10 finishes this year, including winning the Genesis Invitational in February. The 32-year-old has made the cut in all 11 events this season after making the cut in 22 of 26 events last season.

Thursday will mark Matsuyama's 11th Memorial Tournament and he's finished sixth or better three times, including winning at Muirfield Village Golf Club in 2014 for his first PGA Tour victory. He finished 16th last year, highlighted by a second round of 65, and Matsuyama is playing much stronger golf this season. He's seventh on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained after ranking 23rd last season. Between his better play this season and plenty of experience at Muirfield Village, the model projects value in including Matsuyama as a longshot play in 2024 Memorial Tournament bets. See who else to back here.

2024 Memorial Tournament odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +360

Rory McIlroy +800

Xander Schauffele +900

Collin Morikawa +1400

Viktor Hovland +1800

Ludvig Aberg +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Justin Thomas +2500

Wyndham Clark +3500

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Max Homa +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Sahith Theegala +4000

Jordan Spieth +4500

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Byeong Hun An +5000

Tony Finau +5500

Sungjae Im +5500

Si Woo Kim +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Corey Conners +5500

Cameron Young +5500

Tom Kim +6000

Sam Burns +6000

Jason Day +6000

Sepp Straka +6500

Keegan Bradley +6500

Will Zalatoris +7000

Shane Lowry +7000

Billy Horschel +7000

Denny McCarthy +7500

Brian Harman +7500

Tom Hoge +8000

Harris English +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000

Stephan Jaeger +10000

Robert MacIntyre +10000

Kurt Kitayama +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +11000

Lucas Glover +11000

Justin Rose +11000

J.T. Poston +11000

Thomas Detry +13000

Taylor Moore +13000

Rickie Fowler +13000

Davis Thompson +13000

Chris Kirk +13000

Ben Griffin +13000

Austin Eckroat +15000

Taylor Pendrith +18000

Patrick Rodgers +18000

Andrew Putnam +18000

Adam Schenk +18000

Adam Hadwin +18000

Lee Hodges +20000

Jake Knapp +20000

Davis Riley +20000

Cam Davis +20000

Adam Svensson +20000

Victor Perez +25000

Seamus Power +25000

Nick Taylor +25000

Nick Dunlap +25000

Mac Meissner +25000

Eric Cole +25000

Matthieu Pavon +30000

Chris Gotterup +30000

Brendon Todd +30000

Emiliano Grillo +35000

Matt Kuchar +40000

Pierceson Coody +60000

Peter Malnati +60000

Jackson Koivun +100000

Brandt Snedeker +200000