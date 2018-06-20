Hubert Green, 19-time PGA Tour winner and Hall of Fame golfer, dies at 71

Two-time major and 19-time PGA Tour winner Hubert Green died on Tuesday at the age of 71 after a battle with throat cancer. Another hall-of-fame golfer, Peter Thomson, also passed away this week. Green took the 1977 U.S. Open at Southern Hills Country Club and the 1985 PGA Championship at Cherry Hills in Colorado.

The 19-time winner also took titles at the Bob Hope, the Jacksonville Open (twice), the Southern Open, the Hawaiian Open and the Heritage. His PGA Championship victory over Lee Trevino was his last on the PGA Tour.

It was the 1977 U.S. Open that put him on the map, though, under the most bizarre, difficult circumstances imaginable. Real life difficult, not just golf difficult. Here's PGATour.com.

That he still led by one through 14 holes Sunday and would win by playing the final four holes in even par was one thing. It was quite another that Green, upon completing the 14th hole, was notified by tournament officials of a death threat they had received, saying Green would be shot when he reached the 15th green. He was presented with three options: continue as is, wait for officials to clear the course of fans before continuing, or suspend play until Monday and finish without a gallery. Green chose to continue playing. Despite the pressure and uncertainly of the threat, not to mention the intense pressure of competing for his first major title, Green did what he needed to. With a birdie on No. 16 and bogey on No. 18, Green managed to win by one stroke over 1975 U.S. Open champion Lou Graham.

Only 82 golfers have ever won multiple major championships, and Green is among them. On two pretty great courses, too. He had been battling throat cancer since 2003.

Golf Channel - Golf Central Blog: Hubert Green, Hall of Famer, dies at 71. Sad day in golf. Hubert was a good man, great player, and friend. He was a tough guy, demanded a lot of himself, a complete competitor .You wanted Hubert on your team. RIP my friend https://t.co/cdVq9v5VSP — Curtis Strange (@golf_strange) June 20, 2018

"Hubert Green was in incredible competitor whose tenacity on the course defined his playing career," USGA CEO Mike Davis said in a statement. "His 1977 U.S. Open win under extreme circumstances was the definition of grit and perseverance -- the true mark of a champion. We are saddened to lose him among an elite group within our U.S. Open circle. We extend our deepest condolences to his family as we celebrate his incredible accomplishments today."

Green was inducted in the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2007.