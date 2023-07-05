Denny McCarthy looks to notch his first career PGA Tour victory when the 2023 John Deere Classic opens play on Thursday, July 6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. McCarthy is the 14-1 betting favorite in a wide open 2023 John Deere Classic field. Other top contenders in the latest John Deere Classic odds from Caesars Sportsbook include Russell Henley (16-1), Cameron Young (16-1), Ludvig Aberg (22-1), and Adam Hadwin (22-1).

Top 2023 John Deere Classic prop picks

One of McClure's favorite prop bet picks this week at the John Deere Classic 2023 is Emiliano Grillo finishing in the top 20 of the final leaderboard at +185 odds (risk $100 to win $185). Grillo is coming off a 15th place finish against an elite field at the Travelers Championship, and notched a win at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May. The 30-year-old Argentinian owns two career PGA Tour wins, and is easily one of the most accomplished golfers in the John Deere Classic field.

Grillo enters the week at No. 42 in the Official World Golf Ranking, but still ranks well in multiple statistical categories. He ranks 35th on the PGA Tour in total driving, 41st in strokes gained on approach (0.363), and 49th in strokes gained tee-to-green (0.449). In a wide open John Deere Classic field, McClure still sees plenty of value in taking Grillo to finish in the top-20 on the final leaderboard for a plus-money payout. You can see the rest of McClure's 2023 John Deere Classic prop bet picks at SportsLine.

2023 John Deere Classic odds, field, top contenders

Denny McCarthy +1400

Russell Henley +1600

Cameron Young +1600

Ludvig Aberg +2200

Adam Hadwin +2200

Adam Schenk +2800

Taylor Moore +3000

Keith Mitchell +3000

Eric Cole +3000

Emiliano Grillo +3000

Seamus Power +3500

J.T. Poston +3500

Chris Kirk +3500

Taylor Montgomery +4000

Stephan Jaeger +4000

Patrick Rodgers +4000

Nick Taylor +4000

Byeong Hun An +4000

Alex Smalley +4000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4500

Matt Kuchar +5000

Sepp Straka +6000

K.H. Lee +5500

Beau Hossler +5500

Ryan Palmer +6000

Mark Hubbard +6000

Dylan Wu +6000

Doug Ghim +6000

Adam Svensson +6000

Peter Kuest +6500

Michael Kim +6500

Joseph Bramlett +6500

Chez Reavie +6500

Brendon Todd +6500

Lucas Glover +7000

Gordon Sargent +7000

Sam Stevens +7500

Callum Tarren +7500

Zach Johnson +8000

Will Gordon +8000

Patton Kizzire +8000

Luke List +8000

Carson Young +8000

Ben Martin +8000

Sam Ryder +9000

S.H. Kim +9000

Nick Hardy +9000

Kevin Yu +9000

Garrick Higgo +9000

Akshay Bhatia +9000

Nate Lashley +10000

MJ Daffue +10000

Kevin Streelman +10000

Greyson Sigg +10000

Chesson Hadley +10000

Michael Thorbjornsen +11000

Matt NeSmith +11000

Justin Lower +11000

David Lipsky +11000

Cameron Champ +11000

Joel Dahmen +13000

Davis Thompson +13000

Chad Ramey +13000