One of the higher-profile relationships between player and caddie on the PGA Tour has officially ended. Justin Thomas announced Wednesday that he and caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay are no longer working together. Their next event was slated to be the 2024 Masters with preparations beginning this Monday.

"While incredibly difficult for me to say, Bones and I have parted ways," Thomas wrote in a statement. "I'm going to be forever thankful for him joining me on the bag in 2021. The things we've been able to accomplish together -- the PGA Championship in 2022, the Presidents Cup, the Ryder Cups were all unforgettable experiences. His wisdom on and off the course has been a blessing during a tough stretch of my career and he was there every step of the way.

"I know there are great things coming for both of us down the road. I wish him the best of luck and will always count him and his family amongst my friends.

Thomas and Bones had worked together since 2021 after Mackay split from Phil Mickelson following a 25-year pairing. Bones has also been involved with NBC in a broadcast capacity since ending his tenure with Mickelson in 2017.

At the time of his departure from Lefty's bag, Bones said Thomas was one of the few golfers for whom he would consider caddying.

"There were always three or four guys initially when I started in TV that I felt, if they got in touch, you'd have to take a serious look at it," Mackay told Sports Illustrated two years ago. "That dwindled to three and then two. And then it just became one. Not in a million years did I think it was going to come around. But when Justin called me, I was surprised as anybody. And he was the one.

"I had told my wife, if Justin Thomas ever calls me, I've got some thinking to do. Because there's something about him as a person and a player that I really, really like."

Thomas struggled mightily in 2023, posting arguably the worst year of his career. He missed the cut at three majors and finished T65 at another (PGA Championship). J.T. had rebounded well, though, starting 2024 strong with four top fives in his first five starts. However, he missed the cut at The Players Championship and finished T65 at the Valspar Championship a few weeks ago.

Next week's Masters will be Thomas' ninth. He has missed just one cut there, which came last year. There is no word yet about who will be on his bag for the first major of 2024.