LIV Golf withdrew its application for accreditation from the Official World Golf Rankings on Tuesday, according to a memo obtained by multiple outlets. The Saudi-backed league had initially applied for OWGR accreditation in July 2022 and was formally denied in October 2023 with issues such as fluidity in and out of the league raised as a concern.

"It is now clear that the best way forward for LIV as a league and you as LIV golfers is not through the current ranking system," LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman wrote in a letter to league members. "A resolution which protects the accuracy, credibility, and integrity of the OWGR rankings no longer exists. We have made enormous efforts to fight for you and to ensure your accomplishments are recognized within the existing ranking system.Unfortunately, the OWGR has shown little willingness to productively work with us."

In a conversation with the OWGR, LIV Golf had confirmed 14 players would be invited back to the league in 2024 regardless of their performance in 2023. During an earlier phone call, LIV stated only six or seven players would not be subject to relegation.

To appease the OWGR's concerns surrounding players' pathways to and from the league, LIV Golf held LIV Golf Promotions where the league gave status to three players via a qualifying event. A fourth player was added via the Order of Merit in the International Series on the Asian Tour with four players from the previous season relegated, resulting an 8.33% turnover at the time. The OWGR did not believe this structure was conducive to the principles of fairness and meritocracy, according to its letter denying LIV Golf status.

The OWGR also cited concerns regarding the team aspect of the league, bringing up a quote from Sebastian Munoz at 2023 LIV Golf Orlando where the Torque GC member conceded that his play in the individual competition was affected by his squad's place in the team competition.

"We are not at war with them," OWGR board chairman Peter Dawson told the Associated Press at the time. "This decision not to make them eligible is not political. It is entirely technical. LIV players are self-evidently good enough to be ranked. They're just not playing in a format where they can be ranked equitably with the other 24 tours and thousands of players to compete on them."

LIV Golf members have been critical of the OWGR since its application was denied. Former Champion Golfer of the Year Cameron Smith called the system "obsolete" last fall, while Joaquin Niemann -- a two-time winner on the LIV circuit this season -- lamented about his standing in the OWGR following his victory at LIV Golf Jeddah last week.

Niemann has been on a world tour trying to accrue as many OWGR points as possible ever since the fall playing on both the DP World Tour where he picked up a victory and the Asian Tour. Thanks to his win at the Australian Open, Niemann qualified for The Open at Royal Troon, but he was still on the outside looking in for the other three major championships at world No. 76.

Augusta National Golf Club extended Niemann a special invitation to the 2024 Masters a couple weeks ago, and the PGA of America followed suit for its championship in May. The PGA of America has historically invited the top 100 players in the OWGR, but with Niemann's status in the air, the governing body extended the invitation early.

The OWGR's board is made up of those very governing bodies that oversee the major championships. The seven-member board consists of representatives from the four major championships as well as PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley and DP World Tour executive Keith Waters who spearheads the Federation of PGA Tours.