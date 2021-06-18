The friction between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau has continued at the U.S. Open. While Koepka was being interviewed by the Golf Channel's Todd Lewis on Thursday, DeChambeau decided to playfully wave his arm in the frame. The shot was captured on camera.

DeChambeau insisted that he was just trying to have a little bit of fun.

"Heck, yeah, absolutely," DeChambeau said. "Again, it's one of those things people are thinking I was doing something, I wasn't doing anything at the PGA Championship. I saw an opportunity and I just had fun with it."

This comes after the two golfers had a somewhat tense encounter at the PGA Championship last month. While Koepka was participating in an interview at the PGA Championship, DeChambeau walked by Koepka talking and interrupted the interview. In a clip that went viral, Koepka was seen rolling his eyes in response to DeChambeau's actions.

Earlier this week, DeChambeau told reporters that Koepka and himself "just don't like each other."

Koepka had an impressive first day at Torrey Pines as he shot a 2-under 69, which was good for only two shots behind leaders Russell Henley and Louis Oosthuizen. Meanwhile, DeChambeau finished the opening day with a 2-over 73.

DeChambeau is the defending U.S. Open champion.