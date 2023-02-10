Kevin Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns in the wee hours of Thursday morning, and it did not take long for his new jersey to fly off the shelves and onto the back of PGA golfer Stewart Cink at the Phoenix Open.

The tournament, which is played at TPC Scottsdale, is known to be the most raucous on the entire golf calendar. The fans have some leeway to get more rowdy than usual, especially on the 16th hole, which is where Stewart Cink pandered to the hometown fans.

Somehow, just hours after the Durant trade went down, Cink was able to get his hands on a Suns jersey featuring Durant's name and number and wore it to play the 16th hole. As he putted for par, Cink got a big reaction from the crowd.

Not long after that putt, the remainder of Cink's first round was delayed due to darkness, but he finished the final seven holes of his first round on Friday morning.

As he tries to climb the leaderboard over the next few days, Cink may have the support of the crowd at TPC Sawgrass after donning the jersey of the newest NBA superstar in town.