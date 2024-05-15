Tiger Woods will return to the scene of one of his many major victories when the 2024 PGA Championship gets underway at Valhalla Golf Club on Thursday. This marks the fourth time the course in Louisville, Kentucky will host a major event. Woods won the PGA Championship there in 2000 as a 24-year-old. Now a 48-year-old veteran, Woods is a 125-1 long shot in the 2024 PGA Championship odds to repeat that success. Should you back Woods to pull off a miraculous PGA Championship 2024 victory? World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the 3-1 favorite in the 2024 PGA Championship field, while Rory McIlroy is 6-1 following back-to-back victories at the Zurich Classic and Wells Fargo Championship.

Defending PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka is 10-1. Before locking in your 2024 PGA Championship picks or Tiger Woods props, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up almost $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model correctly predicted Scottie Scheffler would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2024 Masters, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and The Players Championship this season. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.

The model also predicted Jon Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 11 majors entering the weekend and hit the Masters three straight years. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now with the PGA Championship 2024 field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2024 PGA Championship predictions

One major surprise: Collin Morikawa, a 25-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 2020 PGA Championship winner is finding his form in 2024 just in time to compete at Valhalla. He has three top-three finishes on the season, including a third-place at the Masters followed by a solo ninth at the RBC Heritage, which sets him up for the tough competition he will face at the PGA Championship 2024.

The 27-year-old's superior driving should help him navigate the tough terrain at Valhalla, as he ranks second across the PGA Tour in driving accuracy (78.77%). Additionally, Morikawa is 17th in putting average (1.720), 15th in putts per round (28.09) and 12th in one-putt percentage (43.97%). His past experience and current form make it easy to see why the model is high on him to finish strong at the 2024 PGA Championship.

The model has also examined where Tiger Woods finishes. The 48-year-old is playing a limited schedule at this stage of his career, primarily playing in the major tournaments. He set a Masters record with his 24th consecutive made cut in April, breaking a tie with Fred Couples and Gary Player.

However, Woods finished last among golfers who made the cut, with his 16-over 304 being the worst 72-hole total of his career. He won the 2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla, but he missed the cut after battling a back injury when the event returned in 2014. The 82-time PGA Tour winner can never be overlooked when he steps on the course, regardless of his current form or health issues. The model just locked in its Tiger Woods PGA Championship picks here..

How to make 2024 PGA Championship picks

The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2024 PGA Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the PGA Championship 2024 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected PGA Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 11 golf majors, including the last three Masters.

2024 PGA Championship odds, field

Get full 2024 PGA Championship picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +300

Rory McIlroy +600

Brooks Koepka +1000

Xander Schauffele +1200

Ludvig Aberg +1200

Jon Rahm +1400

Joaquin Niemann +2500

Collin Morikawa +2500

Bryson DeChambeau +2500

Wyndham Clark +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Cameron Smith +3300

Max Homa +3300

Viktor Hovland +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Will Zalatoris +4000

Justin Thomas +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Dustin Johnson +4500

Cameron Young +5000

Jason Day +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Jordan Spieth +5500

Tony Finau +5500

Patrick Reed +6000

Byeong Hun An +6000

Sam Burns +6000

Shane Lowry +6000

Tom Kim +6000

Sungjae Im +6500

Dean Burmester +6500

Sahith Theegala +6500

Abraham Ancer +7000

Min Woo Lee +7500

Brian Harman +7500

Talor Gooch +8000

Keegan Bradley +8500

Akshay Bhatia +8500

Russell Henley +8500

Adam Scott +8500

Sepp Straka +8500

Si Woo Kim +9000

Tiger Woods +12500

David Puig +12500

Corey Conners +12500

Rickie Fowler +12500

Stephan Jaeger +12500

Denny McCarthy +12500

Phil Mickelson +12500

Jake Knapp +12500

Chris Kirk +12500

Billy Horschel +12500

Sergio Garcia +12500

Taylor Pendrith +12500

Adrian Meronk +12500

Austin Eckroat +15000

Mackenzie Hughes +15000

Alex Noren +15000

Harris English +15000

Matthieu Pavon +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

Adrian Otaegui +15000

Justin Rose +17500

Adam Schenk +17500

Keith Mitchell +17500

Mito Pereira +17500

Kurt Kitayama +17500

Daniel Berger +17500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +17500

Emiliano Grillo +17500

Lucas Herbert +17500

Tom Hoge +17500

Victor Perez +17500

Erik Van Rooyen +17500

Lucas Glover +17500

Nicolai Hojgaard +20000

Eric Cole +20000

Jordan Smith +20000

Thomas Pieters +20000

J.T. Poston +20000

Thomas Detry +22500

Ryan Van Velzen +22500

Cam Davis +22500

Thriston Lawrence +22500

Beau Hossler +22500

Aaron Rai +22500

Ben Griffin +22500

Nick Taylor +22500

Alex Smalley +22500

Brendon Todd +25000

Maverick McNealy +25000

Luke List +25000

Nick Dunlap +25000

Davis Riley +25000

Adam Hadwin +25000

Marc Leishman +25000

Seamus Power +25000

Ryo Hisatsune +27500

Matt Wallace +27500

Andrew Putnam +27500

Andy Ogletree +27500

Patrick Rodgers +30000

Doug Ghim +30000

Taylor Moore +30000

Sebastian Soderberg +30000

Adam Svensson +30000

Rasmus Hojgaard +30000

Robert MacIntyre +30000

Gary Woodland +30000

Lee Hodges +30000

Ben Kohles +30000

K.H. Lee +30000

Camillo Villegas +35000

Alejandro Tosti +35000

Taylor Montgomery +35000

Vincent Norrman +35000

Jesper Svensson +35000

Tim Widing +35000

Charley Hoffman +40000

Mark Hubbard +40000

Keita Nakajima +40000

Zac Blair +50000

Francisco Molinari +50000

Joel Dahmen +50000

Peter Malnati +50000

Sami Valimaki +50000

Takumi Kanaya +50000

Grayson Murray +50000

Alexander Bjork +50000

Martin Kaymer +75000

Kazuma Kobori +75000

Brice Garnett +75000

Michael Block +75000

Padraig Harrington +75000

Luke Donald +75000

Jimmy Walker +75000

Y.E. Yang +100000

Jason Dufner +100000

John Daly +150000

Wyatt Worthington IV +150000

Tyler Collet +200000

Matt Dobyns +200000

Josh Speight +200000

Braden Shattuk +200000

Brad Marek +200000

Tracy Phillips +200000

Evan Bowser +200000

Josh Bevell +200000

Larkin Gross +200000

Rich Beem +200000

Zac Oakley +200000

Jeremy Wells +200000

Preston Cole +200000

John Somers +200000

Ben Polland +200000

Kyle Mendoza +200000

Jared Jones +200000

Shaun Micheel +200000

Jeff Kellen +200000

Jesse Mueller +200000

Andy Svoboda +200000