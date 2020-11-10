Tiger Woods hosted the Masters Champions Dinner for the fifth time in his career on Tuesday evening at Augusta National Golf Club. And while this year's version was far different and more subdued than any of the others he's hosted, the show (and the menu) did go on.

Woods said earlier in the day -- as he has often said over the years -- that one of his favorite Masters memories ever was in 1998 when he served a very 22-year-old's dinner of burgers, fries and shakes.

"To see Gene Sarazen and Sam Snead, and drinking milkshakes, that was awesome," said Woods. "Just to hear the stories of all the guys over the years. The stuff that we say in the dinners stays between us, and that's the most awesome part about it is we keep it in house and keep it within the family. They are awesome stories and a lot of things I can't say here that have been said, but they are awesome."

The stories will undoubtedly flow again on Tuesday, but apparently the milkshakes will not. Woods served the Augusta Roll -- a sushi roll with shrimp and tuna -- as well as steak and chicken fajitas; a dessert trio of flan, churros and sopapillas; and two options for red wine.

Here are the four other meals Woods has built over the course of his career the year after winning the Masters. While it's not the Arctic char Mike Weir served in 2004 or the South African barbecue Charl Schwartzel had on the menu in 2012, I do appreciate how much variety there's been in the menus over the course of Woods' career.

1998: Cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, french fries

2003: Chicken, porterhouse steak, sushi, sashimi, salads, crab cakes, asparagus, mashed potatoes, chocolate truffle cake

2004: Porterhouse steak, chicken, sushi

2006: Stuffed jalapeno and quesadilla starter, salad, chicken and steak fajitas, rice, apple pie, ice cream

