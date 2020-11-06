Augusta National Golf Club is the one course that everyone knows. Sure, every eight years, fans are reminded how much they know or remember about the Old Course at St. Andrews or Pebble Beach, but in terms of ubiquity, Augusta National stands alone.

This is not a new theme, but that's part of what makes the Masters so special. We know what No. 2 is going to look like on Saturday afternoon and where the pin is going to be on No. 16 on Sunday. We remember exactly how Tiger Woods played the 15th hole in 2019, and we can't shake that footage of Jordan Spieth at No. 12 in 2016.

This is not only true for patrons but for players, too. It's part of the matrix they're attempting to solve year over year. The familiarity is part of the allure. I've seen this course at a high level 40 times, why can't I figure out how to play it? Some, though, have figured out how to play it better than others.

When I started diving into the all-time numbers on scoring averages at Augusta National, I was surprised by what I found. It's a fascinating -- and never-ending -- well of information. You can dive in and swim around for a long, long time. First, let's look at who has played this course the best throughout their career. Here are all the golfers who have a subpar scoring average (courtesy of Justin Ray).

Golfer Rounds Average Jordan Spieth 24 70.17 Tiger Woods 86 70.83 Phil Mickelson 102 71.26 Jason Day 33 71.27 Rickie Fowler 34 71.50 Dustin Johnson 34 71.50 Rory McIlroy 42 71.52 Charley Hoffman 24 71.58 Justin Rose 54 71.81 Hideki Matsuyama 30 71.90 Bubba Watson 42 71.90 Matt Kuchar 50 71.96 Jerry Pate 28 71.96 Jack Nicklaus 163 71.98

There is a lot going on here.