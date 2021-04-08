AUGUSTA, Ga. -- A man who will not hit a single shot at the 2021 Masters this year stole the show at Augusta National on Thursday morning. Lee Elder -- the first Black man to play in the Masters back in 1975 -- was honored by Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley, active star golfers and a cadre of patrons on the first tee as Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player hit their ceremonial tee shots.

Elder did not participate with a swing, but he did get a standing ovation from everyone in attendance, including past champions Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson, who both made appearances in their green jackets. They were joined by the only Black player in this year's field, Cameron Champ.

Ridley announced at the 2020 Masters in November that Elder would be honored this year, and it was fantastic to see that come to fruition on Thursday, even if he did not feel fit enough to swing a club. Elder played in six Masters overall and never finished better than T17, but he won four times in his PGA Tour career and did something far more important than collecting major championship trophies.

Elder paved the way -- even amid threats and animosity -- for future Black golfers to compete at the highest level. That's no small feat, and given the fact that the best player of all-time is also Black and also made history at Augusta National, it's one of the under-celebrated realities in golf history. That changed this week and specifically on the first tee on Thursday morning.

"... We also will reflect on the moment at Augusta National in 1975 when Lee Elder bravely broke barriers as his name was announced on the first tee," said chairman Ridley this week. "And I cannot wait to have the honor of introducing Lee and celebrating his inspiring legacy with our patrons and viewers worldwide."