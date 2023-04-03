Will Zalatoris has come up with strong performances in his first two appearances at Augusta National Golf Club and will hope the third time is a charm when he competes in the 2023 Masters, which begins on Thursday. The 26-year-old Californian was runner-up in his debut at the course in 2021, finishing one stroke behind Hideki Matsuyama, and shot a 5-under par in the final round last year to tie for sixth. Zalatoris is 16-1 in the latest 2023 Masters odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while reigning champion Scottie Scheffler is the 13-2 Masters 2023 favorite.
Rory McIlroy, who was runner-up last year, is 15-2 and Jon Rahm is 8-1 while 2015 winner Jordan Spieth and Cameron Smith round out the top five contenders in the 2023 Masters field at 14-1. Before locking in any 2023 Masters picks or golf predictions, you need to see what proven golf betting expert Patrick McDonald has to say, considering his recent track record.
McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour. He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is having a profitable 2022-23 season. McDonald is up almost 17 units this season, meaning a haul of nearly $1,700 for $100 bettors. He is having a profitable season in both outright picks and head-to-head matchups.
McDonald nailed the Farmers Insurance Open, backing Homa (25-1) as his top choice. He hit another 25-1 shot at the Houston Open, taking Tony Finau to win, and finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on his outrights, including a monster 250-1 payout on Hudson Swafford at The American Express. Anyone who follows McDonald's advice has been cashing in.
Top 2023 Masters expert picks
One stunning prediction from McDonald: He is fading Viktor Hovland, even though the Norwegian recently tied for third at the Players Championship. The 25-year-old's last performance in a major was his best, as he tied for fourth in the Open Championship last July.
However, Hovland was 31st at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March and has finished no better than 21st in five of his last seven majors. He has gone under par only twice in his last eight rounds at the Masters and has failed to break 70 in his 12 overall rounds at Augusta National. McDonald is worried that his play around the green will be Hovland's downfall this year. See who else to fade here.
On the other hand, McDonald says "Scottie Scheffler should have a legitimate claim to another green jacket." The 26-year-old native of New Jersey is 94-under par over his past six outings, finishing in the top 11 in each and winning two.
Scheffler also has been in the top 20 in all three outings at Augusta National and McDonald thinks he "should have a legitimate claim to another green jacket." Scheffler repeated as champion at the Phoenix Open in February and made a solid bid to do the same a few weeks later at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but finished two strokes behind winner Kurt Kitayama to tie three other golfers for fourth place. See who else to back here.
How to make 2023 Masters picks, bets
2023 Masters odds, field
Scottie Scheffler +650
Rory McIlroy +750
Jon Rahm +800
Cameron Smith +1400
Jordan Spieth +1400
Justin Thomas +1500
Will Zalatoris +1600
Collin Morikawa +1600
Max Homa +1600
Xander Schauffele +2000
Patrick Cantlay +2000
Sam Burns +2500
Jason Day +2500
Tony Finau +2800
Sungjae Im +2800
Dustin Johnson +2800
Viktor Hovland +2800
Cameron Young +3000
Brooks Koepka +3000
Joohyung (Tom) Kim +3300
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Matthew Fitzpatrick +3500
Joaquin Niemann +4000
Shane Lowry +4500
Keith Mitchell +5000
Tyrrell Hatton +5500
Tiger Woods +6000
Tommy Fleetwood +6000
Bryson DeChambeau +6500
Justin Rose +7000
Corey Conners +7500
Louis Oosthuizen +7500
Patrick Reed +8000
Russell Henley +8000
Sahith Theegala +8000
Abraham Ancer +8500
Talor Gooch +9000
Si-Woo Kim +9000
Mito Pereira +9000
Adam Scott +10000
Bubba Watson +10000
Chris Kirk +12500
Min Woo Lee +12500
Billy Horschel +12500
Tom Hoge +12500
Sergio Garcia +12500
Scott Stallings +15000
Gary Woodland +15000
Kurt Kitayama +15000
K H Lee +15000
Sepp Straka +15000
Keegan Bradley +15000
Ryan Fox +15000
Harold Varner +15000
Brian Harman +15000
Kevin Na +15000
Alex Noren +17500
Seamus Power +17500
Harris English +17500
Cameron Champ +17500
Thomas Pieters +17500
Charl Schwartzel +20000
Jason Kokrak +20000
Phil Mickelson +20000
Kevin Kisner +20000
Danny Willett +22500
Adrian Meronk +22500
J T Poston +22500
Mackenzie Hughes +25000
Taylor Moore +25000
Francesco Molinari +25000
Adam Svensson +30000
Zach Johnson +35000
Kazuki Higa +50000
Fred Couples +100000
Bernhard Langer +100000
Vijay Singh +150000
Mike Weir +150000
Larry Mize +250000
Jose Maria Olazabal +250000
Sandy Lyle +500000