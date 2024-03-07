The first golf major of the season is rapidly approaching as the 2024 Masters takes place April 11-14 at Augusta National Golf Club. Jon Rahm will try to become the fourth golfer to earn back-to-back green jackets after finishing four strokes ahead of Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson last year. Should your 2024 Masters picks include backing Rahm to win his second consecutive green jacket, or should you look elsewhere for value?

According to the latest 2024 Masters odds, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are 17-2 co-favorites. Rahm is next in line on the PGA odds board at 11-1, followed by Viktor Hovland (15-1), Jordan Spieth (19-1), Koepka (21-1) and Patrick Cantlay (21-1). Before locking in any 2024 Masters picks or golf predictions, you need to see what proven golf betting expert Patrick McDonald has to say, considering his recent track record.

McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he has given out numerous winners already in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open.

Now, McDonald has focused his attention on the 2024 Masters field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can see only see them at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Masters expert picks

One stunning prediction from McDonald: He is high on Sam Burns, even though Burns is a 55-1 longshot. McDonald knows that Burns is a proven winner on the PGA Tour, having already racked up five career victories. He's also been on fire early this season, finishing 10th or better in four of his first five starts in 2024.

Burns is a well-rounded player who has shown consistency in multiple areas of his game. The 27-year-old entered March ranked seventh in strokes gained off the tee (0.692), 14th in strokes gained putting (0.736) and 20th in greens in regulation (73.70%). Those impressive statistics are a big reason why Burns averaged 5.05 birdies per round through his first five tournaments, which ranked 12th on tour.

"Burns isn't a player who has contended in a major championship in his career, but this season looks to be the time for him to do so," McDonald told SportsLine. "He enjoyed a really nice California swing with a near victory at The American Express in addition to top 10s at Riviera and Pebble Beach as well as a podium result at TPC Scottsdale." See who else to back here.

How to make 2024 Masters picks, bets

McDonald is also jumping on an underdog who's had plenty of success at Augusta National but is still listed at nearly 100-1 to win it all. You can only see his 2024 Masters picks at SportsLine.

So, which players should you target or avoid for the 2024 Masters, and which proven golfer in the Masters 2024 field could bring a monster payday of almost 100-1? Check out the odds below then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top picks for the Masters 2024, all from the expert who has been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season and find out.

2024 Masters odds, field

See full 2024 Masters picks at SportsLine

Rory McIlroy +850

Scottie Scheffler +850

Jon Rahm +1100

Viktor Hovland +1500

Jordan Spieth +1900

Brooks Koepka +2100

Patrick Cantlay +2100

Cameron Smith +2400

Will Zalatoris +2400

Ludvig Aberg +2400

Justin Thomas +2800

Xander Schauffele +2800

Collin Morikawa +3100

Joaquin Niemann +3100

Hideki Matsuyama +3400

Bryson DeChambeau +3600

Dustin Johnson +3600

Cameron Young +4400

Jason Day +4400

Tony Finau +4400

Max Homa +4400

Tommy Fleetwood +4800

Min Woo Lee +5000

Sam Burns +5500

Matt Fitzpatrick +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Wyndham Clark +5500

Shane Lowry +6000

Sung-Jae Im +6500

Tom Kim +7500

Tyrrell Hatton +7500

Patrick Reed +8500

Rickie Fowler +8500

Justin Rose +9000

Corey Conners +9000

Adam Scott +9000

Brian Harman +12000

Tiger Woods +12000

Russell Henley +12000

Jake Knapp +12000

Nicolai Hojgaard +13000

Keegan Bradley +16000

Phil Mickelson +16000

Si Woo Kim +16000

J.T. Poston +16000

Sergio Garcia +16000

Ryan Fox +16000

Thorbjorn Olesen +16000

Eric Cole +16000

Matthieu Pavon +16000

Erik van Rooyen +16000

Gary Woodland +19000

Chris Kirk +19000

Nick Dunlap +19000

Cameron Davis +19000

Adrian Meronk +19000

Sepp Straka +19000

Nick Taylor +19000

Emiliano Grillo +19000

Luke List +21000

Adam Hadwin +21000

Harris English +24000

Charl Schwartzel +28000

Bubba Watson +28000

Kurt Kitayama +28000

Danny Willett +28000

Ryo Hisatsune +28000

Denny McCarthy +28000

Lee Hodges +35000

Taylor Moore +43000

Adam Schenk +43000

Lucas Glover +43000

Grayson Murray +55000

Christo Lamprecht +55000

Santiago De La Fuente +65000

Neal Shipley +65000

Stewart Hagestad +85000

Jasper Stubbs +85000

Zach Johnson +100000