The only major championship played annually at the same venue will begin on Thursday, April 11 at Augusta National Golf Club. The 2024 Masters field is still taking shape, but it's loaded with some of the game's top stars. Jon Rahm enters the Masters 2024 as the defending champion and will try to become the first repeat winner since Tiger Woods in 2001 and 2002. Should your 2024 Masters picks include backing Rahm to win his second consecutive green jacket, or should you look elsewhere for value in the 2024 Masters lineup?

According to the latest 2024 Masters odds, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are 17-2 co-favorites. Rahm is next in line on the PGA odds board at 11-1, followed by Viktor Hovland (15-1), Jordan Spieth (19-1), Brooks Koepka (21-1) and Patrick Cantlay (21-1). Before locking in any 2024 Masters picks or golf predictions, you need to see what proven golf betting expert Patrick McDonald has to say, considering his recent track record.

McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he has given out numerous winners already in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open.

Top 2024 Masters expert picks

One stunning prediction from McDonald: He is high on Sam Burns, even though Burns is a 55-1 longshot. Burns is a proven winner on the PGA Tour, having racked up five career victories. He's also enjoying a strong start to the 2024 season, finishing 10th or better in four of his first five starts.

The 27-year-old recorded top-10 finishes at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational, two signature events on the PGA Tour, proving he can contend against some of the strongest fields in golf. He's been able to secure those positive results thanks to his effectiveness on the greens. Burns entered the month of March ranked fourth in total putting (92.6) and 14th in strokes gained putting (0.736). If he's draining putts at Augusta National in April, he'll have a shot at winning his first major at Augusta National.

"Burns has made significant strides off the tee blending his distance with new-found accuracy," McDonald told SportsLine. "Also reliable on the greens, his chances to win the Masters will stem from whether his iron play is good enough across 72 holes." See who else to back here.

2024 Masters odds, field

Rory McIlroy +850

Scottie Scheffler +850

Jon Rahm +1100

Viktor Hovland +1500

Jordan Spieth +1900

Brooks Koepka +2100

Patrick Cantlay +2100

Cameron Smith +2400

Will Zalatoris +2400

Ludvig Aberg +2400

Justin Thomas +2800

Xander Schauffele +2800

Collin Morikawa +3100

Joaquin Niemann +3100

Hideki Matsuyama +3400

Bryson DeChambeau +3600

Dustin Johnson +3600

Cameron Young +4400

Jason Day +4400

Tony Finau +4400

Max Homa +4400

Tommy Fleetwood +4800

Min Woo Lee +5000

Sam Burns +5500

Matt Fitzpatrick +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Wyndham Clark +5500

Shane Lowry +6000

Sung-Jae Im +6500

Tom Kim +7500

Tyrrell Hatton +7500

Patrick Reed +8500

Rickie Fowler +8500

Justin Rose +9000

Corey Conners +9000

Adam Scott +9000

Brian Harman +12000

Tiger Woods +12000

Russell Henley +12000

Jake Knapp +12000

Nicolai Hojgaard +13000

Keegan Bradley +16000

Phil Mickelson +16000

Si Woo Kim +16000

J.T. Poston +16000

Sergio Garcia +16000

Ryan Fox +16000

Thorbjorn Olesen +16000

Eric Cole +16000

Matthieu Pavon +16000

Erik van Rooyen +16000

Gary Woodland +19000

Chris Kirk +19000

Nick Dunlap +19000

Cameron Davis +19000

Adrian Meronk +19000

Sepp Straka +19000

Nick Taylor +19000

Emiliano Grillo +19000

Luke List +21000

Adam Hadwin +21000

Harris English +24000

Charl Schwartzel +28000

Bubba Watson +28000

Kurt Kitayama +28000

Danny Willett +28000

Ryo Hisatsune +28000

Denny McCarthy +28000

Lee Hodges +35000

Taylor Moore +43000

Adam Schenk +43000

Lucas Glover +43000

Grayson Murray +55000

Christo Lamprecht +55000

Santiago De La Fuente +65000

Neal Shipley +65000

Stewart Hagestad +85000

Jasper Stubbs +85000

Zach Johnson +100000